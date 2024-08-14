FPS games are everywhere right now – especially ones dipping a toe into the extraction shooter subgenre. It feels like you can’t move without hitting an Escape from Tarkov, Gray Zone Warfare, Arena Breakout Infinite, or Level Zero Extraction. Delta Force Hawk Ops is one title that’s also sticking a digit into extraction waters, along with a dash of Battlefield and a soupçon of the original Delta Force series. With a currently-running playtest proving popular, its developer has taken the time to address a few questions the community has about its free-to-play model.

Taking to X the Delta Force Hawk Ops team has given a series of assurances that the FPS game will “never do pay-to-win.” It promises that players will never be able to buy the in-game currency – Tekniq Alloy – instead it’ll only be earned through actually playing the game. In addition, there’ll be no pay-to-win elements, you’ll be able to get to the highest level for free, and all game-modes will be free to access.

This all confirms details given via a recent Ask Me Anything thread the development team posted on the r/pcgaming subreddit. There, the game director answered plenty of queries from the community, most notably about how the game’s free model will work when finally released.

“First and foremost, our large-scale Havoc Warfare mode has no pay-to-win elements. We also promise that Tekniq Alloy and equipment in Hazard Ops will never be sold – they must be earned through gameplay, participating in events, or trading with other platers [sic] in the auction house,” states game director Shadow Guo. “We will not sell these items directly, unlike other games. The highest level of safeboxes (3×3) will also be available for free, by completing missions in our Hazard Ops mode.”

“Adding to that, a large number of safes in Hazard Ops will be given away during our community events, and more seasonal rewards will be provided through the battle pass” he continues. “We also promise that all multiplayer content will be free to experience, with no game content locked behind a paywall.”

All of which has gone down well with both current and potential future players, especially following recent controversies around free-to-play models. One controversy surrounds FPS rival Arena Breakout Infinite, with the game being perceived to contain pay-to-win mechanics, despite an assurance before launch that it wouldn’t.

In addition to giving details about how Delta Force Hawk Ops’ monetization will work, Shadow Guo dropped a hint that the game’s subtitle may be in the firing line for a change. “During this Alpha test, we’ve received some interesting feedback on the name, and we’re currently discussing internally the possibility of a name change,” he says, indicating that we may very well be waving goodbye to ‘Hawk Ops’ at some point. You can check out all the answers over on Reddit, and see the full post from the dev team on X here.

If you’d like to request access to the playtest – which is gaining some considerable traction on Steam – you can do so over on the Delta Force Hawk Ops page to see if you can put the game through its paces.

