Extraction games are all the rage at the moment – it appears battle royales have now fully passed the ‘multiplayer game trend’ baton over now. Existing stalwarts like Hunt Showdown and Escape From Tarkov are now staring at a swathe of new challengers, and it seems like there are new reveals, updates, betas, and launches occurring on a weekly basis right now. However, according to the Steam wishlist charts at least, it’s Team Jade’s Delta Force that is leading the chasing pack – in fact, the milsim FPS has now been wishlisted over 2.1 million times.

This now makes Delta Force the fifth-most wishlisted game on Steam, only trailing behind Monster Hunter Wilds, Valve’s new shooter Deadlock, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Stalker 2. There are some pretty big names that the FPS game is now above in the wishlist charts, including Marvel Rivals, Civilization 7, Path of Exile 2, Dune Awakening, and fellow mil sim extraction shooter Arena Breakout Infinite, which sits at number nine.

The 2.1 million figure was confirmed today in a new post from Team Jade ahead of Delta Force’s week-long playtest that’s coinciding with Steam Next Fest. Whereas past tests had been invite-only and limited-capacity, this will be the first time Delta Force has been open to anyone and everyone on Steam. While the game will be free to play when it launches in early access later in the year, this Steam Next Fest playtest is the perfect chance to get to grips with it and earn some exclusive cosmetic rewards that will carry over.

If you’re not already aware of the dates, Delta Force’s next playtest will run from Monday, October 14 to Monday, October 21. That’s the entire duration of Steam Next Fest October.

To celebrate the milestone and the imminent playtest, Team Jade is running a giveaway over on X. While there is some Delta Force merch up for grabs, one lucky soul is going to land themselves an Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti graphics card. Nice. Winners are going to be drawn on the final day of the playtest on October 21, and you can check out the full post here.

Naturally, wishlists alone are not a reliable indicator as to which of these upcoming tactical shooters will end up succeeding, and to what extent. However, with both extraction modes and large-scale warfare modes like you see in Battlefield, plus a paid campaign, Delta Force really does look like it’s in a strong position right now.

However, it's not the only new FPS title on the horizon – you'll find plenty more in our upcoming PC games list. Alternatively, head over to our recommendations for the best multiplayer games that you can play right now.

