Delta Force is already doing extremely well. The tactical FPS had the biggest demo at the latest Steam Next Fest, and players are already gearing up for the impending global open beta in December. With modes reminiscent of Battlefield and Escape From Tarkov, and a remake of the Black Hawk Down campaign, it certainly looks like Delta Force will have a bit of everything. Since tests started running earlier this year, though, players have been divided on bots. While the future of the computer-controlled opponents remains uncertain, developer Team Jade says it’s been having “intense discussions” on the topic internally.

Now that the Delta Force release date is closing in, Team Jade has taken some time in a new video to talk about what we can expect from the multiplayer FPS game at launch. We already got a taste of the Battlefield and Tarkov-style modes in the Steam Next Fest demo, but there’s even more planned.

Delta Force game director Shadow Guo also addresses the amount of bots many players went up against during matches, and what the team is planning to do about them.

“Regarding bots, there have been intense discussions about this internally. The purpose of including bots is to provide players with a better gaming experience, especially during the early stages of the game,” Guo says.

“Currently, our tentative plan is to include some bots during low-peak periods or for beginner players. However, we are still discussing this matter internally and we hope to provide a more definitive answer in the future.”

Guo adds that the full global open beta will feature over double the content of the Steam Next Fest demo. The shooter’s first season will also have new Havoc Warfare and Hazard Operations maps and modes, another Delta Force operator, more weapons, and a new vehicle.

The Delta Force open beta will also introduce a co-op PvE mode. Guo says this will be “like an extension of the classic Delta Force games,” but remains tight-lipped on exactly what we can expect. There are also going to be some more maps, with Guo describing them as urban, traversal, and trench warfare-focused.

To round out the video, Guo says that controller support is planned for the first quarter of 2025, kill cams are planned but not a priority right now, and a small-scale test for the mobile version of Delta Force is happening at the end of this year.

