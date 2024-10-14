New tactical FPS Delta Force is finally available for everyone to try, right now

Delta Force might have been an oft-forgotten classic of the FPS genre for some time, but not anymore. Team Jade has finally launched the public multiplayer demo as a part of Steam Next Fest, so you can try both the Battlefield PvP and Escape From Tarkov PvE-inspired game modes right now. With an identity itching to outgrow these influences though, and an awful lot of game modes, rewards, and activities to get stuck into over the next week, now’s the time to take Delta Force for a spin.

With the Delta Force release date still looming over the horizon, it’s shaping up to be one of the most promising modern military FPS games out there. Battlefield 2042 only left me wanting, but Delta Force promises to deliver a similar strain of chaos and destruction. With unique combat gadgets, vehicles, and a not-so-far-flung future setting of 2035, you and some friends can squad up in the shooter right now.

During this Steam Next Fest playtest there are no access requirements, so unlike previous betas anyone can play. You choose between six Delta Force operators from the start, with all firearms and attachments in Warfare mode also unlocked. Once you’ve kitted out your soldier it’s time to drop in, with the attack/defend versions of Havoc Warfare (a Battlefield-like PvP mode) and King of the Hill available throughout SNF.

That’s not all, though, as Hazard Operations (a PvE extraction mode) is also available throughout early access as well. Both the Zero Dam and Layali Grove maps will be playable straight away, but Space City won’t be unlocked until Friday October 18. Havoc’s siege and blitz modes will also be unlocked on the same day, so watch out for those.

While the Delta Force Steam Next Fest demo focuses on multiplayer, that won’t be all the full game has to offer at launch. Team Jade is remaking the iconic Delta Force: Black Hawk Down campaign. Set in 1993, you’re a boots-on-the-ground soldier during the Battle of Mogadishu.

Team Jade has made the Delta Force demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest. You can play multiplayer modes and unlock exclusive rewards for playing, up until October 22. Get involved right here.

As you dive into the new shooter, we’ve got all the Delta Force Twitch drops you need to know about for free goodies, alongside even more multiplayer games if you want something different.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.