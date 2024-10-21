Delta Force is poised to be the next big FPS on PC. With elements of Battlefield and Escape From Tarkov baked into the multiplayer modes, it’s a tactical shooter enjoying immense success on Steam already. There’s even a single-player campaign based on Black Hawk Down in the works, rounding out the experience. The demo has been huge, and now we’re getting Delta Force a little early. We were originally waiting for a 2025 launch. Not anymore.

The Delta Force release date is coming much sooner than expected. The Battlefield and EFT competitor has been going down a treat during Steam Next Fest, so Team Jade is bringing it out a little earlier than planned. Due to “rapid progress” and the positive reception, Delta Force is now only a couple of months away.

In a new in-game message, Team Jade says that this global open beta is “our initial release version of Delta Force, featuring full live-service content updates and no more progress resets.” So for all intents and purposes, it’s the proper launch of the FPS multiplayer game. That said, Delta Force cheaters are already a huge problem for the budding shooter, so hopefully Team Jade can minimize the issue before launch.

“Get ready to dive into ‘Genesis,’ our first season, in the open beta. Experience everything we have to offer,” Team Jade adds. “Discover unique maps in both Warfare and Hazard Operations. We’ll also be rolling out new weapons, vehicles, appearances, UI, mechanics, servers, languages, and more over the next 44 days.”

Team Jade has set the Delta Force early access launch date (now called the global open beta) for Thursday December 5. Keep in mind that any Delta Force progress will be reset for the global launch, while account-linked rewards will carry over.

