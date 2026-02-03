Delta Force's new season features a game mode I'm sure will make a lot of Escape From Tarkov fans envious

Fiery Owl Hunt sounds like some kind of mystical side quest in a fantasy RPG, not the new mode for a tactical FPS game. However, 2026 is swiftly proving to be full of surprises. Delta Force's new season has just got underway, and the Fiery Owl Hunt has arrived, delivering one of the most exciting features set to arrive in primary rival Escape From Tarkov's upcoming Scav Life DLC. This new experience lets you play as Saeed, one of the extraction mode's big bosses, and two of your friends can flank you as his bodyguards.

While most minds immediately think of the large-scale, Battlefield-style Warfare mode in Delta Force, let's not forget it's got a decent extraction experience too. Operations puts your precious gear on the line, and attempts to create the same kind of get-out-alive thrills as Escape From Tarkov or Arc Raiders. While I wouldn't say its lineup of PvE bosses are as iconic and recognizable as Tarkov's just yet, Team Jade's given it a good go, and has at the very least made them extremely challenging opponents to face.

Now, you can get a taste of that power. If you've got a special ticket, which can be earned through completing a series of missions that unravel his backstory, you can cash it in and queue up for the new Fiery Owl Hunt mode as Saeed, the boss of the Zero Dam map.

This means you can wield his feared Fire Bow and channel his rapid, aggressive movement by using an enhanced Tactical Roll ability. The AI-controlled Ahsarah Guards you typically gun down in an Zero Dam run are now your allies - they won't open fire on you if you're playing as Saeed.

However, you can enlist even more support if you want. While there's the option to drop in as a solo Saeed, you can also invite players to become his two bulky bodyguards. As a trio, you can then terrorize the mode's three available maps (Dam, Space City, and Brakkesh) with extreme might.

Delta Force's new season, Morphosis, and the Fiery Owl Hunt mode is live right now. A new playable operator, Warfare map, and season pass are among the other additions that just hit the game, and you can check out everything in the update here.

We know that one of the main features being developed by Battlestate Games for Tarkov's Scav Life DLC is the ability to play as some of its notorious bosses, and while I'm sure it won't dissuade or rattle Nikita and co. too much, some players may be disappointed to see a similar feature arrive in a rival game much earlier. Still, Scav Life will probably be just as big a deal for Tarkov fans as its 1.0 launch was last year, and if I'm being honest, the prospect of being Killa interests me much more than Saeed.