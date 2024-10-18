Seeing the return of Delta Force has been quite something. It’s been more than 25 years since the original tactical FPS games graced the PC, and now Tencent and developer Team Jade are bringing the iconic name home. The new-look, free-to-play Delta Force of 2024 is set to launch in early access soon, but a public playtest is currently ongoing as part of Steam Next Fest. Already proving a popular rival to Battlefield and Escape From Tarkov alike, the test has just grown in size with the addition of two new modes and another extraction map.

The Delta Force playtest is live as part of Steam Next Fest, and it’s been so popular that the new FPS game has already outpaced rivals such as Battlefield V and Helldivers 2. Offering a tight and tactical extraction shooter mode known as Hazard Operations, large-scale PvP conflicts called Havoc Warfare, and a campaign that aims to remake 2003’s Delta Force Black Hawk Down, there’s certainly a lot on the table. The current test gives you a chance to try both multiplayer modes, and Team Jade has just expanded the offering.

The new Delta Force update includes two new Havoc Warfare modes to try – Siege and Blitz. Both task you with capturing and holding objectives, but whereas Siege presents a typical attackers against defenders scenario, Blitz feels a little closer to the likes of Battlefield’s Conquest or Call of Duty’s Domination, aiming for faster-paced action.

Along with these comes the ability to play on another Hazard Operations map, Space City – Hard. As the name suggests, this is a high-tier operation, although Team Jade has dropped the level requirement from 15 to seven, and has also boosted flagship contract spawns to 100% and “significantly increased” the MandelBrick loot box drop rate on the map.

The Delta Force playtest update is live as of Friday October 18, and will be available for all players sampling the free Steam game until the test ends on Monday October 21. It’s a great chance to see what the fuss is about ahead of the Delta Force release date, so be sure to check in while you can. “As always, thanks so much for your support, and we hope you are enjoying your time with Delta Force,” Team Jade says.

