Delta Force is finally getting the one thing we've been asking for, but there's an annoying catch

Do you ever have one of those days where you just don't want to socialize? Perhaps you've had a busy week already, filled with family birthdays or chaotic Dungeons and Dragons sessions. Or, maybe you're just having one of those days, specifically Mondays. After a day at work or school, there's nothing better than putting on your headphones and immersing yourself in a world of your choosing, free from the constraints of social interaction. Unfortunately, if you're a Delta Force player, you haven't been able to do that in its Operations mode, and let's be honest, being the random-fill player is never fun. But I have good news for you - Team Jade is testing solo queue, but if you want to try it you'll need to cancel your weekend plans.

At the moment, you can only play Delta Force's Operations mode as a three-person squad, which is great if you have rootin' tootin' extraction shooter fans on your friend list. If, however, you're the odd one out in the team, it's a pretty miserable experience - you're basically the third wheel that has to follow your duo partners around like a lost, heavily armed puppy. Players have been asking Team Jade to add solo Operations since the FPS game's release, and finally those calls have been answered.

But there's a caveat. While Delta Force's mid-season update (entitled Spooky Masquerade) does add solo queue, this is just a test version. You'll only be able to play solo on Zero Dam, and exclusively from Friday through Sunday on the UTC timezone (so 5pm PST / 8pm EST on Thursday, or midnight BST / 1am CEST on Friday). Layali Grove has switched its rotation as a result, with Team Jade stating that the test will "help shape the future of solo queue."

While that may be a disappointment to some, there's the brand-new Halloween challenges to keep you busy. Tasking you with engaging in melee-only, shotgun-only, and sniper-only combat, racking up points earns you swathes of armament vouchers and cosmetics, as well as Candy Tokens to use in the limited-edition Candy Shop (I need that cute ghost skin). If you're worried about tanking your score and losing your gear, your first three matches are protected until Tuesday October 28, so if you're looking to style on some fools, I suggest doing so before that deadline.

To round out all things Halloween, there's the new Saw collab. Playing games will award you with the aptly named Saw Coins, which you can then spend on eerie Billy-inspired skins (you can see D-Wolf's below). Then, if you log in before Wednesday December 3, you'll get the adorable Trickster skin for the M7 Battle Rifle for free. I love spooky season, I really do.

Delta Force really needs a win right now. Recent reviews have slipped into mostly negative in recent weeks, pulling the game's score down to a pretty middling 'mixed.' Players have complained about cheaters, especially in Operations lobbies, while others claim that their games feel like they're filled with bots. Hopefully the addition of solo queue helps, but if cheaters are an issue, it might just make things worse.

Delta Force's Spooky Masquerade update, which includes the solo queue test, is live now.

If you're as determined to get that little ghost skin as I am, we have a rundown of the best Delta Force loadouts to help you crush every match. Alternatively, if 'free things' are more your vibe, we have a list of all the currently active Delta Force codes so that you can score some new loot.

What do you think of Delta Force's Halloween collab? Let us know on Discord; I just want to see vampires in literally everything.