It’s hard to keep track of all the new extraction shooters right now – everywhere you look there are announcements, trailers, betas, playtests, and full releases coming from several challengers to Escape From Tarkov’s throne. Delta Force looks to be one of the leading lights among this new wave of FPS games, but only those blessed with closed alpha invitations have been able to try it so far. Well, during Steam Next Fest, that will be changing – for a week, at least.

October’s Steam Next Fest event is almost here and in the build up we’re seeing swathes of upcoming games revealing that they’ll have free demos running throughout the week. One of the most notable in this long list is Delta Force, which throws open its doors to everyone on Steam for the first time during the event. Throughout the summer, fans of FPS games were clamouring to get invites and keys for its closed alpha which wrapped in September, but next week you won’t have to worry about hustling so hard.

While we’ve known for a while now that it would appear at Steam Next Fest, a post from the official Delta Force account on X confirms that there will definitely be no keys to chase and that the open demo will last the whole week.

So, the Delta Force Steam Next Fest demo will be available to all Steam players and will run from Monday October 14 through to Monday October 21.

This will likely be one of Delta Force’s last big steps before it launches in early access on PC – developer Team Jade has said to expect that in Q4 of 2024, which we have just entered. I suspect we may still get some kind of open beta before that early access launch arrives, but there’s every chance that if Team Jade is feeling confident in the state of Delta Force, this Next Fest demo could be its last test run.

While its milsim focus means it does walk an incredibly close distance to existing juggernaut Escape From Tarkov and other newcomers like Gray Zone Warfare and Arena Breakout Infinite, Delta Force does have a lot going for it. Alongside its extraction mode there’s a large-scale warfare mode not too dissimilar to the type of experience Battlefield fans love. While its multiplayer modes will be free, there will also be a paid campaign that recreates the action from the 2003 game Delta Force: Black Hawk Down, which itself is inspired by the movie, Black Hawk Down.

