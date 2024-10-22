It’s official, Delta Force was the most-played demo at Steam Next Fest. Team Jade’s tactical FPS blend of Battlefield and Tarkov already raked in lots of players, but now it’s snatched yet another accolade. That’s all without playing the upcoming Black Hawk Down campaign, too. If you missed the multiplayer demo, though, you don’t have to wait long to jump in. The launch is right around the corner, and I’m starting to think it’s going to be a very big one.

With two multiplayer modes reminiscent of the large-scale warzones of Battlefield and the tense extraction gameplay of Escape From Tarkov, Delta Force is proving to be quite popular. The full version of the FPS game will be free-to-play, with even more modes, weapons, mechanics, and servers. Before the Delta Force release date, though, Team Jade’s shooter has been making waves.

While Delta Force takes the top spot during Steam Next Fest, there’s a breadth of other games also in the running. Brawler and MOBA hybrid Supervive came in second, while old-school GTA-like The Precinct also did incredibly well. That’s without mentioning Rivals of Aether 2 and Windblown, both of which snuck into the top ten.

The Delta Force Steam player count was mighty impressive during SNF, peaking at a respectable 40,000 players. The tactical shooter beat out both Helldivers 2 and Battlefield V, two very close competitors. With the Delta Force launch date now mere months away, I wouldn’t be surprised to watch it become a new member of shooter royalty.

That is, if Team Jade can do something about the Delta Force cheaters. A deluge of hackers is expected with any free-to-play game, but Delta Force has still been hit badly. Team Jade has already given out ten-year bans to thousands of accounts, but there’s more on the way. “We will take more efficient and accurate measures against cheats,” the studio said previously. “We will also crack down on behaviors such as teaming up with cheaters… and exploiting bugs for unjust benefits.”

Now that the demo is over and the full launch is around the corner, we’ve put together the best Delta Force loadouts and Delta Force weapons. It’s worth brushing up before the meta changes on release.

