Until 12 months ago, Delta Force felt like one of those partially forgotten PC FPS series, ranked alongside the likes of Soldier of Fortune, SWAT, and the truly brilliant No One Lives Forever. But now it’s back – and back big. Combining online warfare with a campaign mode based on the Black Hawk Down game from 2003, Delta Force seems like a seriously credible rival to the likes of Call of Duty, Rainbow Six Siege, Battlefield, and Escape From Tarkov. Between Gray Zone Warfare and Arena Breakout Infinite, a range of tactical, realistic shooters have arrived this year, but Delta Force seems like it has staying power. Based on its first public playtest, live now, it’s certainly winning plaudits among players on Steam.

The Delta Force release date is still on its way, but you can already sample the new FPS game for yourself, for free, over on Valve’s platform. The complete version will include the campaign mode, a remake of 2003’s Delta Force Black Hawk Down, which is itself inspired by Ridley Scott’s movie about the Battle of Mogadishu. For now, however, you can experience Delta Force’s two online modes: Hazard Operations is a smaller-scale extraction-type game, whereas Havoc Warfare is a 64-player, Battlefield-esque deathmatch. Check out all the Delta Force alpha and beta details for more.

Arriving on Monday October 14, the first fully public Delta Force playtest is already a hit. In the last 24 hours, the shooter has achieved a concurrent Steam user base of precisely 37,753 players. In terms of daily records, that puts it above Helldivers 2, at 33,791, and one of its nearest rivals, Battlefield V, at just under 23,000. It also represents a new all-time record for Delta Force players, and puts the shooter comfortably in the top 50 most popular games on Steam right now.

If you’re going to try it out, here’s how you can claim Delta Force Twitch drops. We also have a rundown of all the Delta Force operators, so you know which character class will suit your style the best.

