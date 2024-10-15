Delta Force system requirements are low but have questionable RAM demands

The exciting return of 90’s first-person shooter Delta Force is here, and you can play it right now for free thanks to the Steam Next Fest. If you’re unsure if your gaming PC can meet the Delta Force system requirements, you’ll be happy to know they’re actually quite low, if you can excuse oddly high RAM demands.

You won’t need the best graphics card to play Delta Force during its demo window, but there is always a chance that the system requirements could change in the lead-up to the full release.

Here are the Delta Force system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 or later Windows 10 or later GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

AMD Radeon R9 380

Intel Arc A380 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX5500 XT

Intel Arc A580 CPU Intel Core i3-4150

AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i5-6500

AMD RYzen 5 1600X RAM 12GB 16GB Storage 50GB 50GB

The Delta Force minimum requirements are very much in line with what is expected from modern 3D games, if perhaps a little on the low side with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 and AMD Radeon R9 380 as the chosen graphics cards.

Likewise, on the CPU front, the Intel Core i3-4150 was hardly a top gaming processor even at the time of its release in 2017, let alone seven years later. One slight red flag, however, is the 12GB RAM demand. This is a figure rarely ever seen in the minimum requirements, especially when the rest of the specs are so low. It’s expected that 8GB or lower is almost always the minimum requirement.

I fully expect – though can’t guarantee – that 3,200MHz RAM will be sufficient even if only at 8GB, and this 12GB listing is just a case of the developers being overly cautious with a game that isn’t fully optimized.

As for the Delta Force recommended specs, these are quite low, with again the RAM being an outlier moving up to 16GB as the demand, although this is typically seen as more acceptable outside of the minimum specs.

Rather than moving up to a graphics card of the caliber of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or 2070, as we often see, Delta Force opts for a GTX 1060 as the recommended GPU. Granted, there is a substantial power difference between the GTX 1060 and 960, though.

It’s a similar jump up in the CPU power needed, although the demands are once again not going to be difficult for older gaming PCs and laptops to meet.

The Delta Force download size is just 50GB, with no SSD listed as required or recommended. However, to ensure the smoothest experience when downloading and playing the game, we always recommend having one of the best SSDs for gaming installed.

If you’re keen to learn more about Delta Force, you can read about how its demo has already overtaken games like Battlefield and Helldivers 2 in the Steam user charts.