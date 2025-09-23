A brand new season has arrived in Delta Force, packed with a mountain of content including a new operator, fighter jets, and even a Metal Gear Solid crossover. It's an exciting time for the FPS game, but it'll soon be facing much stiffer competition. In the coming weeks, its large-scale Warfare mode will have the highly anticipated Battlefield 6 to contend with, while its extraction experience could be hit by Escape From Tarkov's 1.0 update and Steam release. However, Team Jade has revealed some plans for the future that make for very interesting reading, including some new features that neither Battlefield 6 or Tarkov can offer.

The big one for me, as someone who leans more towards the Warfare mode and is incredibly excited for the Battlefield 6 release date in a few weeks' time, is that Delta Force will be upgrading its destruction system. Promising "full-scene" destruction where "every single building can be leveled" across a map, it will offer far more environmental devastation than Battlefield 6's system.

As we heard from EA's Vince Zampella earlier in the year, Battlefield 6 finds a middle-ground between scripted, restrictive destruction and the total razing of everything you can see, in order to preserve the general layout and flow of maps. For those who want a more realistic, radical destruction system where everything from shacks to tower blocks can be turned into rubble, Delta Force is aiming to provide that.

Team Jade says in a press release sent to PCGamesN that it's aiming to gradually roll out this new destruction system, with the first changes targeted for early 2026.

As for Operations, Delta Force's extraction mode, an unexpected twist is on the horizon. At some stage in Year 2, Team Jade will give you the chance to play as one of its bosses. These challenging NPCs patrol some of the most lucrative areas of Operations maps, armed with powerful and unique loadouts, much as they do in rivals such as Escape From Tarkov. But I don't recall an extraction shooter ever giving you the chance to step into a boss' shoes. Imagine the buzz if EFT let you hunt down players as Killa? Well, that's exactly what Delta Force wants to tap into. Team Jade also teases that, while playing as a boss, you'll be able to recruit defeated players to fight alongside you.

The Space City map is also getting an overhaul in Year 2, with an underwater section being added. Plus, an all-new Operations map set in a "nuclear fortress" is on the way as well.

On top of all this, a visual upgrade is en route. In the second half of 2026, Delta Force will be sliding over to Unreal Engine 5, which should result in more realistic environments and striking new lighting.

I'm extremely keen to hear more about these promising new enhancements and features - especially the 'play as a boss' mechanic that's coming to Operations. I feel like Delta Force may see a bit of a drop-off in the coming months due to Battlefield 6 and Tarkov 1.0, as well as the arrival of Arc Raiders. But these 2026 plans put it in good stead for a comeback if things do start to falter.

