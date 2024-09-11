As gratifying as it can be to carefully construct buildings in games like Rust or Valheim and entire cities in Cities Skylines 2 or Frostpunk 2, there’s a different, more immediate kind of enjoyment that comes from smashing those structures apart. Games like Red Faction Guerrilla, Just Cause 4, and Teardown understand this. So, too, does Demolish and Build 3, a new demolition company simulator that lets players use machines and tools to break down buildings that’s just launched on Steam.

Demolish and Build 3 takes the simulation game genre to the construction yard. As the owner of a demolition company, the player accepts various jobs that involve roof cutting, material transfer, ground leveling, and building, as well as, most importantly, destroying structures.

To do so, they’ll be able to use everything from sledgehammers to bulldozers, each tool and vehicle ready to be purchased or customized to suit the task at hand as the company accrues equipment bought with money earned from completed work. The company grows over time, expanding and gaining influence until it can take on bigger jobs that further show off the game’s physics systems and challenge the player’s ability to properly deploy and make use of their tools and vehicles.

Demolish and Build 3 is 20% off on Steam from now until September 25, bringing its price down to $15.99 USD / £12.39. Grab a copy right here. A free ‘prologue’ demo is also available on Steam here.

Otherwise, there are plenty of other options like Demolish and Build 3 to discover in lists of our favorite building games and management games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.