Destiny 2 Ace of Spades – how to get the exotic hand cannon

Are you after the Destiny 2 Ace of Spades hand cannon? Yes, that’s right, you’ll be able to get Cayde-6’s iconic gun back in good hands after it’s snatched by his murderer, Prince Uldren, in the Forsaken expansion

The Destiny 2 Ace of Spades comes with the perk Memento Mori, which grants you extra bullets if you reload after a kill in the free PC game, and keeps your radar active when aiming down sights. The other perk is Firefly, which made a certain other hand cannon a beloved favourite of players of the original Destiny. Firefly increases your reload speed and explodes your target with solar energy if you get a precision kill on them.

First, you need to defeat Uldren Sov as part of the game’s Forsaken campaign. This should get you the Ace of Spades, but it’s broken – bummer. You then need to take the hand cannon to Banshee-44 in the Tower for repairs but he requires some parts to fix it. Of course he does.

To get the parts he needs, you must fulfil three criteria, which all require you to use a hand cannon. You must kill five enemies invading you within Gambit, kill 250 enemies using a hand cannon within a strike, and also get 25 precision kills in the Crucible while using a hand cannon.

After doing that, you need to find Cayde caches, which are scattered around the solar system. These will contain parts that are needed to repair the Ace of Spades.

You then need to return to Titan and complete a mission called Ace in the Hole. When you’ve done that you’ll have all the necessary parts and fulfilled all the criteria needed for Banshee-44 to repair the gun. Go back to Banshee with all the parts and he’ll present to you the Ace of Spades exotic hand cannon. Finally.

So, now that you have the Ace of Spades, have fun with those precision perks. If you’re on an exotic weapon binge and want to know how to find the others be sure to check out our Destiny 2 exotic weapons quest guide, which includes how to get Rat King, MIDA Multi Tool, Legend of Acrius, and more.