Want to know how to get the Destiny 2 Best In Tower buff? You may have seen Guardians wandering around the Tower recently with a bright aura surrounding them. This aura is known as the Best In Tower buff, and if you see someone with it, it means they’re currently at the top of the leaderboards for a particular activity.

If you want to know how to secure bragging rights for yourself in the free PC game, it’s fairly straightforward. As we know, the Guardian Games kicked off in May; a friendly competition between the three Guardian classes to see who can pick up the most medallions in the hopes of being crowned the victors. It’s like the Olympics but for Destiny 2. Within these games there is an extra badge of honour you can earn, the Best In Tower buff, and here’s how you can get it.

What is the Best In Tower buff in Destiny 2?

The Best In Tower buff, active during the games, is awarded to those players who currently have the highest Guardian Games score out of everyone in the Tower. The buff doesn’t bless the Guardian with any tangible boosts but is there to show everyone in viewing distance that they’re going above and beyond to help their team win the competition.

So, if you want to earn the Best In Tower buff for yourself, you best get out there and start earning medallions for your team. The buff may be fleeting, however, as there is always someone ready to knock you off the top spot, so be prepared to jump back into the Guardian Games at any moment.

What are the Shoot to Score and Vying for Supremacy missions?

There are two ways of keeping track of your progress during the Guardian Games. If you head to the Quests section of the Director, you can measure yourself up against the rest of the community. There are two Guardian Games missions, in particular, to pay attention to – Shoot to Score, and Vying for Supremacy.

The Shoot to Score quest is tied to the Destiny 2 competitive playlist, while the Vying For Supremacy quest is linked to the Supremacy playlist. Being the highest earner in either of these two missions in your current Tower instance will mean you have the Best In Tower buff.

Now you know how to acquire the Destiny 2 Best In Tower buff, it’s time to get out there and start grinding for medallions. Be aware that the scores reset every week, so if you aren’t measuring up this week, prepare yourself for next week’s leaderboard. For the best chance at winning games and earning medallions, check out the best Destiny 2 builds, every new Lightfall Exotic, and the best Destiny 2 PvP weapons to give you an edge over the competition.