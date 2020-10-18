Bungie shuts down Destiny 2 cheats seller

One of the main distributors of Destiny 2 cheats has been given a cease and desist by Bungie. Perfect Aim, which sold aimbots and other tools for a monthly subscription, has taken its Destiny 2 products down following some legal pressure from the developer.

The Destiny 2 section of the website has now been replaced with a message explaining Bungie’s move. “A claim has been made by Bungie, Inc. (“Bungie”) suggesting that this product violates the game’s license agreement. Furthermore, a demand was made that we cease and desist from selling this product,” the statement reads. “We won’t comment on whether these claims are justified or not, but have decided to comply with this demand regardless. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused to our customers.”

In addition to aimbots, Perfect Aim provided ESP, so you can see through walls, and “unique, overpowered rage features” that give your abilities a significant boost in the FPS game. These were available for a rolling monthly fee, so you could access customer service, and to keep the anti-detection software on the cutting edge. Evidently, whatever precautions Perfect Aim was taking weren’t enough.

Bungie isn’t the only developer to take a proactive role on cheat-sellers. Activision took legal action against a Call of Duty cheats provider recently, too. We can only hope this becomes more common in the battle against cheaters and hackers.

Destiny 2’s next expansion, Beyond Light, is almost here, and it’ll overhaul the new player experience. If you’ve been thinking of giving the free game a go, our Destiny 2 classes guide will make getting started even simpler.