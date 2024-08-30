Destiny 2’s third act of Episode 1 is now well underway, and its brand new Exotic is causing quite a stir. The new Destiny 2 Choir of One assault rifle is an absolute monster, but Bungie has admitted it’s more powerful than it should be due to a couple of bugs. However, it has no plans on fixing those bugs just yet “so you can have a fun time.”

Choir of One is a unique weapon in Destiny 2 because it is the FPS game’s first auto rifle that takes special ammo instead of primary. While it has a slow fire rate, it deals big damage and can cause enemies to explode into a pool of damage-dealing fluid. Hip-firing the weapon will also send out a cluster of projectiles that can make it feel like a devastating shotgun at close range. While new Exotics are often pretty potent, Choir of One is being touted as one of the best in a long while. However, it appears that Bungie wasn’t intending for it to be quite as good as it is.

“While we’re greatly enjoying your domination of enemies leveraging the new Choir of One Exotic auto rifle, we wanted to make sure to communicate early that there are currently a couple bugs that we’ve identified with the weapon,” it says in a social media post. “The weapon is holding far more ammo in reserves than was originally intended. Hip fire projectiles are [also] dealing more damage than intended when buffed by Divinity.”

Usually, Bungie would swiftly swoop in to fix these bugs in the name of balance. However, it seems to be enjoying watching players tear up endgame activities with Choir of One so much, it’s going to leave things as they are for several weeks.

“We’ve started planning bug fixes for these, but we’re holding them until Episode 2 so you can have a fun time,” it says. “All in all, this is a bank error in your favor! Go shred some Raid bosses or leverage those auto rifle artifact mods in Grandmasters. Show us the mayhem. We’ll have more details on a fix in the next month or so. Until then, have fun.”

For the unaware, the Destiny 2 Episode 2 release date is set to arrive on Tuesday, October 8, so you’ve got well over a month’s worth of melting bosses with Choir of One in its current state.

Should you tire of dominating in Destiny, there are loads of other amazing multiplayer games and co-op games you can play with (or against) your pals.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.