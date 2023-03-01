Destiny 2 Cloud Accretions explained and how to get them

Destiny 2 Cloud Accretions are the new local resource for Neptune, and you’ll want to haul in as much as you can if you want to get your hands on some high-level gear – something that’s invaluable early on in the campaign, especially if you’re tackling the story on legendary difficulty.

Thankfully, Cloud Accretions aren’t a craft resource, they only serve to increase your rank with Nimbus in the free PC game, so you won’t have to stockpile them like the destination materials that were recently deprioritized in the space game. Increasing your rank with Nimbus not only grants you legendary engrams, but also gives you access to a full set of armour and upgrade modules, which allow you to increase the power level of your Lightfall exotics whenever you like.

How to get Destiny 2 Cloud Accretions

Cloud Accretions can be found dotted around Neomura. They look like metal tree roots, and to pick them up simply press the ‘use’ button when in close proximity. Each time you pick up a Cloud Accretion, you’re awarded 20 Neomuna reputation to increase your rank with Nimbus, plus a small amount of Glimmer. Whenever you increase your rank with Nimbus, you gain access to another rank reward and a legendary engram.

Neomura is a large area, and Cloud Accretions respawn fairly quickly, so if you’re taking a break from the Lightfall mission list and want to increase your power to hit the soft cap, it’s worth taking a few laps around the futuristic city. Try using a resource-finding mod on your Ghost to mark any Cloud Accretions in your immediate area.

Now that you know where to find Destiny 2 Cloud Accretions, it’s time to become best friends with Nimbus and get that rank to the maximum. When you have the full set of Nimbus armour, add it to a loadout with some of the other best builds so you’ll be ready for any scenario The Witness can throw at you.