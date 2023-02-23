Destiny 2 Commendations explained

What are Destiny 2 Commendations? New with the launch of Lightfall, Commendations allow Guardians to express kudos toward other Guardians after engaging in team-based activities. Bungie is introducing Commendations to celebrate the Guardians who make Destiny 2 a better experience for all players. Gaming communities can be toxic, and Commendations act as a seal of approval for players who may have helped weaker Guardians or gone out of their way while playing in such group activities.

In a recent Bungie blog post titled “Lightfall and the Year Ahead,” Destiny 2 game director Joe Blackburn suggested Commendations act as “icebreakers” to allow other Guardians to understand at a glance what skills a player can contribute to the overall fireteam in the FPS game when the Lightfall release date lands. Commendations not only recognize individual player contributions but are also meant to act as signals to other Guardians that a certain player may be a particularly strong or helpful teammate. Further, Commendations are only positive, meaning players won’t be able to use them to troll teammates.

How Destiny 2 Commendations work

Destiny 2 players award Commendations to one another at the end of an activity. Some Commendations may be specific to the activity, such as the ‘Pacesetter’ and ‘Saint’s Favorite’ Commendations that players can award members of their fireteam after playing Trials of Osiris. There are also specific Commendations such as ‘Perceptive’ and ‘Knowledgeable’ for raid and dungeon content. Commendation options will also appear in activities such as strikes and Crucible. Players do not have to own the Lightfall DLC to give and accept Commendations.

Destiny 2 Commendations are presently split into four categories: Ally, Fun, Mastery, and Leadership. You can grant a Commendation to a teammate by highlighting your teammate on the ‘Summary’ screen and then choosing from a number of available options. Commendations are represented by ‘medals’ that honour players who made other players’ game experience overall better.

Note that you can’t reward friends with Commendations. Rather, these virtual honors exist specifically for matchmade experiences. While the overall goal is to encourage sportsmanship throughout the broader Destiny 2 community, Commendations can also signal when a veteran player may be open to answering questions from a New Light, or when a teammate likes to lighten the mood with a few jokes during a challenging activity such as a Destiny 2 Nightfall.

Earning Destiny 2 Commendations

Even players who aren’t necessarily skilled can benefit from Commendations. While you can find Commendation options that connote skill and leadership, players can also earn Commendations for simply being fun to play with or acting as good teammates. For example, in Crucible Control, a good teammate could be a player who works hard to hold and defend zones, even if their K/D is relatively low.

You can find the overall number of Commendations you’ve received on a new ‘Journey’ screen, accessible from both your inventory screen and the Director screen.

There’s also a connection between Commendations and Destiny 2 Guardian Ranks, though Bungie hasn’t provided the details of this in advance of Lightfall. It may be that players have to achieve a certain number of Commendations in specific activities in order to increase their Guardian Rank. Guardians who earn a high number of Commendations can also earn special rewards, though Bungie hasn’t revealed these rewards at this time.

Ultimately, one of the main goals of this new feature is to have players “accumulate a ton of different commendations that help build a story for how others in Destiny 2 perceive you,” Blackburn shared in the blog post. While some players have already expressed skepticism over their inherent value, the overall objective is to reward people on traits such as helpfulness and organization.

That’s everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 Commendations system. For more insight on what to expect with Lightfall in the popular multiplayer game, check out our guides to the Destiny 2 Strand subclass and season 20 content in one of the best free games available on PC.