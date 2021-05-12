Destiny 2 cross-play accidentally activated with Season of the Splicer launch

The beginning of Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer has marked a rocky 24 hours for Bungie’s big space wizard MMO game. Things kicked off with the usual day one connection issues, but matters escalated enough that Bungie pulled Destiny 2 offline for emergency maintenance. As it turned out, cross-play had been somehow activated months ahead of schedule.

Bungie lead community manager Chris ‘Cozmo23’ Shannon explained that Destiny 2 cross-play – which was confirmed as being slated for sometime this year back in December – wasn’t intended for live servers yet, and that Bungie is working on a fix.

“This isn’t meant to be live yet and is not representative of the full experience,” he wrote in a tweet. “We will be implementing a fix to remove public access later this week, but in the meantime feel free to partake.” That means that, at least for the next few days, you’ll be able to fire up your Steam version of Destiny 2 and play with Guardians on every other platform where Destiny 2 is currently available – Xbox One and Series X|S, Playstation 4 and 5, and Stadia.

Bungie added cross-save to Destiny 2 back in August 2019. Now it seems we’re on track to see cross-play added officially sometime soon – but despite its early appearance this week, Bungie hasn’t yet said when it’ll be returning.

The developer remains hard at work resolving some of the more pressing issues that have popped up with the launch of the season – players are still getting connection errors and crashes on startup, and some are complaining that they have been unable to purchase the new season pass. You can keep up to date on what’s going on over at the Destiny 2 forums.

However, Season of the Splicer is now underway, and we didn’t run into any trouble when firing it up this morning. Hopefully things will continue to get smoother over the next 24 hours – and hey, it’s the perfect opportunity to run a few strikes with your console-bound friends.