Destiny 2 Dawning Perfect Taste, Personal Touch drop rates are too low

Destiny 2 Dawning’s Perfect Taste, Personal Touch and other Dawning recipe ingredients aren’t dropping consistently, according to some Guardians. As part of the game’s ongoing Dawning celebration, players are presently scouring the in-game universe for the materials necessary to craft the cookies they need to bake to turn into vendors across Sol for rewards.

Several players have noted that as they have played different activities collect specific ingredients in the Destiny 2 Dawning event, they have struggled to obtain the ingredients required to bake specific items.

Several are complaining specifically about Perfect Taste, which is supposed to drop from precision kills. One Twitter user claims they spent four hours trying to get the item to drop, with another corroborating that it took them quite some time to earn the ingredient.

Personal Touch is also posing an issue. While it’s supposed to drop from kills with melee abilities, many players seem to be struggling to earn the reward even though they’re getting such kills as directed.

Might wanna look at the droprates of some these ingredients. Perfect taste has way too low a drop rate, as does the one for killing enemies with melees. Cant get a single one to drop as a bonk hammer titan. Should say it all…. — Mr Ben (@The_real_Mr_Ben) December 14, 2022

Players are also looking for ways to speed up the process of collecting Essence of Dawning, an ingredient required for most cookie recipes that comes from completing activities throughout the Destiny 2 universe.

It’s unclear whether the issue relates to intended drop rates or if some items are simply not dropping as intended due to a bug. Specific ingredients drop from specific actions and activities, so in some cases, players must seek the proper activities and enemies and use the correct weapons to procure the drop. For example, players obtain Vex Milk by defeating Vex enemies.

However, some Guardians claim they’re spending a long time attempting to obtain these ingredients. One player even noted their experience was similar to issues they encountered during last year’s Dawning.

Destiny 2’s Dawning event takes place every year during the holiday season. It’s a tradition within the game and its lore. Helmed by ‘space grandma’ Eva Levante, the celebration involves collecting ingredients from across the Destiny 2 universe, combining them in an oven, and baking cookies, which players can then deliver to vendors throughout Sol for rewards.

This year’s rewards include a stunning set of armour ornaments, along with several Ghost shells and a brand-new weapon. Players also have the opportunity to earn weapons from previous Dawning events.

Bungie has yet to acknowledge the issue, and the low drop rate may be part of the team’s plan. Although drop rates for most ingredients are relatively high, the Bungie team may have made some ingredient drop rates much lower to incentivise people to stay engaged and chase rewards.

A lack of drops may also be related to player error. Because some drops are contingent upon using the right weapons or damage type, players may need to pay attention to the correct modifiers to procure a specific ingredient. Additionally, sometimes Destiny 2 players simply have bad luck in terms of RNG and drop rates.

