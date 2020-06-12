Back to Top

Here’s where Xur is in Destiny 2 today – random rolls are back

destiny_2_xur_nessus

Xûr is Destiny 2’s Exotic gear merchant. He appears every weekend to sell the game’s most coveted items in exchange for Legendary shards, but if you’re a casual player with limited shards to spend, it can be hard to know which of his wares is most worth your investment. That’s where we come in.

As of June 12, 2020, it appears that Xûr is back to providing random rolls – so the Exotic merchant is providing more excitement than he has in a long time. Xûr appears every Friday at 17:00 GMT (10:00 Pacific), and will stick around until the Tuesday reset. We’ll update this guide shortly after he arrives, so if you’re reading this, you need only read on to learn where he is, and which are the best items he’s selling this week.

His appearances in the EDZ, Titan, Nessus, Io, and The Tower have been in the same places he frequented in vanilla Destiny 2. So if you’ve been following Destiny 2 from the start, you should have no problem finding the merchant’s spots.

Xûr is back on Nessus this week, on the barge at Giant’s Grave. He is selling:

  • Black Talon, an Exotic heavy sword, for 29 legendary shards
  • Synthoceps, Exotic Titan gauntlets, for 23 legendary shards
    • MOB: 9
    • RES: 13
    • REC: 12
    • DIS: 7
    • INT: 6
    • STR: 15
    • Total: 62
  • Raiden Flux, Exotic Hunter chest armour, for 23 legendary shards
    • MOB: 2
    • RES: 11
    • REC: 20
    • DIS: 14
    • INT: 13
    • STR: 2
    • Total: 62
  • Promethium Spur, Exotic Warlock leg armour, for 23 legendary shards
    • MOB: 9
    • RES: 10
    • REC: 12
    • DIS: 9
    • INT: 14
    • STR: 6
    • Total: 60

For more on excellent FPS games in general and Destiny 2 in particular, you can follow those links and stick with us for plenty more.

