PSA: Destiny 2 is going down for five hours of maintenance this week

If you’re reading this, there’s a pretty good chance you wanted to play Destiny 2, found yourself unable to login, and started looking for a solution on Google. Don’t worry! It’s not just you – Destiny 2 has scheduled maintenance this week for a new hotfix, which means there’s a substantial period of downtime you need to be aware of.

Destiny 2 maintenance begins on September 23 at 5am PDT / 8am EDT / 1pm BST, with some services on Bungie.net and external sites going down. The game itself will go down at 5:30am PDT / 8:30am EDT / 1:30pm BST. You will be able to log in again at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST, but you may experience queue times or other server issues until maintenance is complete. Things will finish up at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST, when everything returns to normal.

This downtime is to implement hotfix 3.3.0.3 across both Destiny and Destiny 2, so the older game will also be affected by the maintenance. There’s been no early word on what the patch will address.

