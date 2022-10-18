Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost returns with new weapon, gear and more

Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost has returned to the space game, offering players the chance to farm a new sniper rifle, earn and level up a set of mech-inspired gear, complete challenges as part of a brand-new Event Card, and purchase items with candy from our old friend Eva Levante.

The Festival of the Lost is a Destiny tradition, with the first one taking place as a surprise event in 2015 in the original game. Since then, it’s grown to become one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year as players face a class of beings called the Headless Ones in Haunted Lost Sectors across the Destiny 2 universe.

The Headless Ones always have a few tricks to keep players on the grind for rewards, so luckily, this year’s event is also full of treats.

The Haunted Lost Sector rotation will now include a new location in the  EDZ in addition to the sectors from last year’s event. The Festival of the Lost also features new masks, including some from recent seasons’ most memorable characters, such as Rhulk and Savathûn.

This year’s event also includes a new armour set designed as the result of a player poll earlier this year. Players can upgrade the Gundam-inspired armour set by completing Festival activities, and it’s accessible to all players regardless of whether they own any Destiny 2 expansions.

Players can also grind for a new sniper rifle, the cleverly-named Mechabre, which is an arc sniper with an aggressive frame.

Finally, there’s also a new Event Card, which will grant players willing to pay the $10 fee for some additional cosmetics as rewards for completing specific challenges. The Event Card functions as a mini-battle pass, and Bungie introduced the concept earlier this year with the game’s Solstice event.

To collect rewards, players must earn candy throughout the event. The primary way to gain candy is to don a festival mask in lieu of a standard helmet while completing Haunted Sector activities. Guardians can then turn their candy in to Eva Levante for rewards.

While Destiny 2 players are sure to be caught up with Festival of the Lost events, there are also numerous other things to do in-game as the season winds down. Guardians can see which Nightfall weapon is in rotation this week with our Destiny 2 Nightfall weapon guide. There’s also the option to grab your clanmates for a raid, and our King’s Fall raid guide will tell you everything you need to know to defeat Destiny’s scariest monster of all, Oryx.

Whitney Meers

In 2009, Whitney ditched her budding legal career to become a video game journalist. Her work features in Newsweek, USA Today/For the Win, TheGamer, HuffPost, and more. She’s been playing Destiny since the D1 days, and is our resident Roblox expert.

