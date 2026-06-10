Destiny 2's final update sees the MMO hit its highest Steam playercount in two years

Monument of Triumph marks the end of Bungie's support for Destiny 2, but that doesn't mean the game is completely dead now. In fact, the final update has had the opposite effect; the MMO reached its highest peak of concurrent players in two years as fans of the franchise jump on to experience the end of an era.

Back on May 21, Bungie announced that it intended to end support for the popular FPS game, with June 9's Monument of Triumph update acting as a final farewell for the franchise. With the developer having no plans to work on another entry in the series, this truly feels like the end of an era.

Clearly, I'm not the only one who felt that way, as Destiny 2 players have been returning en masse to the game following the launch of the patch, giving it its highest player count in two years.

According to SteamCharts, in the 12 hours following the release of the patch on June 9, Destiny 2 reached a peak of 167,867 concurrent players on Steam. While that was the highest number of concurrents, the game hovered around 150,000 for about ten hours. This is incredibly impressive considering that, in the month leading up to the patch, Destiny 2's peak was just 28,510.

The number represents Destiny 2's biggest day on Steam since June 2024, when over 300,000 players logged in to play The Final Shape update. Since then, Destiny 2 has crept over the 100,000 player mark on occasion, including last year's Edge of Fate expansion, but never managed to reach that 150,000 player threshold.

Destiny 2 isn't the only Bungie title seeing an uptick in players. Following the Marathon Season 2 update, which included a free-to-play week, the battle royale also saw a jump in concurrent players, hitting a peak of 40,000 concurrents compared to 17,000 the month before.

Destiny 2's Monument of Triumph update is now live, and includes the return of the Director, updates to Destinations, and a host of weapon changes and tweaks. With so many players returning to the game, there's never been a better time to go back, even if it's just for one last hurrah.