The Destiny 2 fish blaster isn’t real, but maybe it should be

A Destiny 2 fish weapon created as a joke in light of the forthcoming Season of the Deep is making the rounds, as some people believed the fan-created gun was an actual hand cannon from Bungie set to appear in the FPS game. The hilariously-designed item is the product of stellar graphic design work as one Destiny 2 fan took the hand cannon model and added a fish body to it, with what would be the fish’s mouth doubling as the barrel of the weapon.

Destiny 2 season 21 is just a few weeks away, and with Bungie touting a nautical theme that includes adventures underwater on Titan and sea-inspired armor sets, it’s not that much of a stretch that a fish blaster could make its way into the game as an Exotic weapon.

Perhaps it was no surprise that some players saw nothing fishy about it when Destiny Bulletin tweeted about the “leaked” weapon.

Its creator, credited as ‘TheOracle4882,’ dubbed the weapon Fisherman’s Folly and baited (see what I did there?) Guardians with an alleged perk titled Call of the Deep. “Precision final blows cause combatants to emit a sonar pulse, revealing enemy combatants through walls and terrain. Guardians emit a larger pulse,” the perk definition reads. And, while a perk like that inherently seems too overpowered to be real, perhaps the excitement of a fish-themed sonar blaster led some people to get a little too hooked on the idea that it could actually appear in the game.

However, it’s clear from the font alone that the creator didn’t expect anyone to take the item seriously. The fan-made creation has already amassed over 7,000 Reddit upvotes on two threads.

The joke weapon also plays into supposedly leaked information that Destiny 2 may soon include some form of fishing within its gameplay, though Bungie has yet to confirm or deny this.

And, while the item itself may seem a little goofy, it also ties into Bungie’s recent efforts to include more themed ideas and playful cosmetic sets, which also includes collaborations with other games such as Fortnite and Arknights. So, while Bungie can’t yet promise a fish-themed blaster in the game, the company may take inspiration from community feedback to incorporate something similar down the line in the multiplayer game.

