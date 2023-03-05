Destiny 2 From Zero quest guide – how to complete

What are the Destiny 2 From Zero quest steps? The Destiny 2 From Zero quest is giving some Guardians a headache, but fortunately, it’s not that difficult to complete as long as you know what you’re doing. If you’re stuck with this quest, don’t worry. We have everything you need to know to complete the quest and earn the Iterative Loop legendary fusion rifle.

If you want to complete the Destiny 2 From Zero quest in Destiny 2 season 20, which recently introduced the Destiny 2 Strand subclass into the FPS game, we’ve outlined the quest steps below.

Destiny 2 From Zero rewards

Completing the Destiny 2 From Zero quest grants players the Iterative Loop legendary Arc energy fusion rifle. Legendary fusion rifles remain powerful in Destiny 2. If you’ve just completed the first mission from the Destiny 2 Lightfall mission list, completing this quest will also help you level up your gear if you aren’t yet at the recommended Power level to continue the campaign. The new Neomuna weapon is one of the strongest close-range special weapons in the game, so it’s worth having this for PvE encounters and various seasonal activities.

Destiny 2 From Zero quest steps

After completing the first mission in Lightfall, you can visit Nimbus, the Neomuna vendor, to pick up the From Zero quest. From there, the Destiny 2 From Zero quest steps are as follows:

Loot three region chests in Neomuna. Complete activities in Neomuna. Defeat Shadow Legionary Trask. Return to Nimbus.

Destiny From Zero quest breakdown

Here’s how to quickly complete the Destiny 2 From Zero quest.

Loot three Neomuna region chests

You’ll find region chests marked on the Neomuna map, though they can sometimes be a bit tricky to find. There are region chests at the north and south of Zephyr Concourse and a third north of Ahimsa Park. Here’s a map for quick reference.

You’ll often have to search for these, so check out our guide to Destiny 2 Neomuna region chests for a quick primer on where to find them all.

Complete activities in Neomuna

This step is relatively straightforward, simply asking you to complete activities on Neomuna. The idea here is to get you acquainted with Neomuna and all it has to offer, so be sure to participate in events such as the Destiny 2 Terminal Overload activity while collecting and completing patrols simultaneously for the most efficient progress.

Defeat Shadow Legionary Trask

Once you’ve completed a sufficient number of activities in Neomuna, you’ll unlock a step that tells you to defeat Shadow Legionary Trask. You’ll find this enemy in Esi Terminal, and the game will give you a waypoint toward their destination, which you can follow. This will be a tough fight but not nearly as challenging as you’ll encounter in the Lightfall campaign. Defeat the enemy and their forces to complete this quest step.

Return to Nimbus

Upon completing this quest, you’ll return to Nimbus, who will grant you the Infinite Loop fusion rifle.

That’s everything you need to know to complete the Destiny 2 From Zero quest and earn the Infinite Loop fusion rifle. If you’re on the hunt for more Lightfall weapons, be sure to check out our Destiny 2 Lightfall exotics list to see what you can get and check out our Destiny 2 Winterbite quest guide to learn how you can get your hands on this spicy new exotic Stasis glaive in one of the best multiplayer games on PC available.