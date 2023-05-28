Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep dungeon guide

Are you searching for a guide on the new Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep dungeon? The Ghosts of the Deep dungeon is here, along with all-new armor, a new Exotic, and the wicked voice of Xivu Arath. If you’re working through Destiny 2’s newest endgame activity, we have everything you need to know here.

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, the new Destiny 2 dungeon builds on the game’s nautical theme, taking players underwater and into the depths of the Titan.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep dungeon in Bungie’s popular FPS game.

How to unlock the Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep dungeon

Before jumping into this raid, you’ll want to pick up the Rise quest, which you can get from Hawthorne in the Tower. You can then access the dungeon from the H.E.L.M. interface in the Director. Note that the dungeon’s recommended Power level is 1790, while the recommended level for Master is 1840. The dungeon is not part of the game’s seasonal content, so you must own a dungeon key to access this content.

Ghosts of the Deep — Hive Ritual Disrupted

Once you enter the dungeon, follow the path until you come to a ritual site. The objective of this area is to dunk Vestiges of Light in each of the four Hive statues. You can get these Vestiges by killing ogres, revealing a path highlighted by a green substance, much like you’ve seen before in the game’s Wrathborn Hunts dating back to season 17.

The trail will lead to a rune with a symbol, and you’ll want to keep this symbol in mind as you’ll need to dunk the Vestige of Light that you earn in the Hive statue with the corresponding symbol.

Continue following the trail, leading to a Lightbearer Knight or Wizard you’ll need to defeat. The player that destroys the Ghost will earn the Vestige of Light buff and must return to the ritual site quickly. You’ll then need to defeat a yellow-bar Veil Weaver Wizard, which grants Deepsight and will reveal the runes on the statues. Dunk the Vestige into the statue that corresponds with the symbol you saw previously. We found it most useful to leave one player at the ritual site to dispatch the Veil Weaver Wizard quickly. You’ll need to repeat this process several times to move on to the subsequent encounter.

After this, you’ll move through a jumping puzzle that takes you deep below the surface and to your next destination.

Ghosts of the Deep — Ecthar, the Shield of Savathun

The goal here is to take down Ecthar. To do this, you’ll need to defeat three Blistered Knights around the room to spawn a Keeper of the Deep ogre. This will allow you to grab Deepsight, then look around the room to spot three symbols you’ll need to memorize on the wall. You’ll then jump into the water via small pools dotted around the room, moving as fast as possible as the underwater boss chases you. Locate the runes that appear on the walls. Activate the ones that you saw above water to trigger the next phase. One player should take on this role whilst the two above water defeat the lucent Hive enemies that spawn as each symbol is touched.

Defeating a lucent Hive enemy will spawn its Ghost, which you can destroy to earn the Vestige of Light. Then, dunk the Vestige into a Hive statue around the room, and repeat this process twice. You’ll spawn a Wellkeeper Knight which needs to be eliminated quickly, and then you’ll need to stand where you killed it to take down the boss’s shield. Fire at full power towards Ecthar, who will begin taking damage when you’ve depleted its shield. Repeat this process until Ecthar has been dealt with.

Afterward, you’ll head through another jumping puzzle to reach the final room.

Ghosts of the Deep — Simmumah ur-Nokru

In this room, you will face Simmumah Ur-Nokru, Lucent Necromancer. The boss stage includes a main room; some waterways you can enter will take you to other rooms.

You’ll see body parts of Oryx scatted across the room as the necromancer attempts to revive Oryx. Your job is to take down the boss before that happens.

You’ll first need to activate Deepsight, which will show you which of Oryx’s parts you’ll need to target in order to reach the damage phase. Find the green circles and stand with them to deal damage to the Knights that appear.

You’ll see some small green circles will spawn, one at a time. Look through them in a way that lines them up with the small symbol of Oryx. You’ll do this three times, and when you’re done, there should be three runes above each of the points on the triangle.

After this, each member of your fireteam should go into a different side room. Defeat the Lucent Hive, note the symbol above their Ghost, destroy it to get the Vestige, head back to the main room, ensure Deepsight is activated, and place the Vestige in the corresponding symbol. Once you’ve completed all three of these, you can stand in the marked areas and deal damage to Simmuman Ur-Nokru’s shields. Once the boss is unshielded, you no longer have to stand in the marked spots to deal damage. We found that the boss will teleport between Oryx’s body parts, and this might take a few attempts to fully deplete its health bar. A strong tip — Leviathan’s Breath does huge damage in this dungeon.

Congratulations! You have just completed the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon.

Ghosts of the Deep solo dungeon run

Ghosts of the Deep is one of the more challenging dungeons to solo. This is due to bosses that require significant damage to defeat. If you are planning to attempt to solo this dungeon, you may want to use Arbalest or Leviathan’s Breath for the final two bosses.

Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep secrets

Ghosts of the Deep contains a secret catalyst and several lore entries, which you can find scattered about. Check back, as we’ll update you on where to find these throughout the area.

Ghosts of the Deep loot table

There’s no reason to run a dungeon if you’re not looking for sweet rewards. Here’s what you can get upon completing this endeavor, courtesy of blueberries.gg.

That’s everything there is to know about the Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep in Bungie’s popular multiplayer game. If you’re jumping back into the game after a break, be sure also to check out all the Destiny 2 Ligthtfall Exotics you may have missed.