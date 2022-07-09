Don’t worry, Destiny 2 fans – the Gjallarhorn Nerf will be in-game too

If you don’t fancy shelling out for the four-foot Destiny 2 replica Gjallarhorn Nerf gun that’s currently available for pre-order, there’s good news – you’ll be able to buy an in-game version of it separately at some point. Fans of Destiny 2 will no doubt be very familiar with the Gjallarhorn, one of the FPS game’s most iconic weapons. The rocket launcher became famous for being one of the best Destiny exotics in the original game’s first year.

Now, developer Bungie has partnered with the Hasbro-owned Nerf toy brand to offer a 1:1 scale replica of the gun, which will set you back a whopping $185 USD (roughly £154 GBP / €182 EUR). The blaster is an impressive piece that measures in at over a metre in length and replicates the weapon’s famous wolfpack rounds with “the first ever Nerf mega dart shells” that fire off clusters of three darts at a time.

It’s not just the price that’s a limiting factor, though. The model is only available from July 7 – 21 as part of an early access pre-order window for players with the Bungie 30th anniversary content pack who have already earned the Gjallarhorn in-game prior to the window opening. That means if you don’t already have it, you’re out of luck for now – although Bungie says that “remaining units will be made available to everyone after the early access window.”

If that’s a bit too dramatic of a purchase for you, you might be pleased to learn that the matching Destiny 2 exotic ornament, appropriately labelled Gjallarfoam, will be available for sale in-game at a later date separately from the Nerf replica. Of course those who do shell out the big bucks will get the in-game equivalent for free, but other players will eventually be able to pick it up too, with Bungie saying that the item is valued at 900 silver.

In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie recently announced a long-awaited Destiny 2 airborne effectiveness buff. If you’re unsure what equipment is best following the multiplayer game’s Solar 3.0 rework, we’ve got the best Destiny 2 Solar builds to ensure you’re geared up for action. Personally, we think the Gjallarfoam ornament will be the perfect cherry to top off our fashion loadout.