How to unlock the Haunted Lost Sectors playlist in Destiny 2

Want to know how to unlock the Haunted Lost Sectors in Destiny 2? October is the month in which things tend to get very spooky indeed, and often, games have month-long events to celebrate. This year, an eerie new Destiny 2 mission playlist has appeared, and the rewards for completing certain tasks include a whole bunch of treats.

There are a few things you need to do in order to access the Haunted Lost Sectors playlist. Thankfully, this time around it shouldn’t be a massive chore to access the missions, and you can get on with farming some Destiny 2 spectral pages to prepare for your first trip inside these missions, where you can redeem them for manifested pages to spend on goodies.

To get you started as quickly as possible, here are the steps you need to complete to unlock the Haunted Lost Sectors in Destiny 2. Speaking of Lost Sectors, if you’re curious, you can also find out what the Destiny 2 Legendary Lost Sector is today.

How to unlock Haunted Lost Sectors in Destiny 2

To unlock the Haunted Lost Sectors, you first need to complete step two of the mission Gone But Not Forgotten. This quest is given to you by Eva Levante in The Last City, along with a mask. A quick way to complete this quest is to go to the Director, then select the option to start a Vanguard Strike. Complete this and you’ll get instructions via step three of Gone But Not Forgotten to “enter a Haunted sector via the node in your Director”. Once there, you can begin to complete the summoning ritual.

After unlocking the Haunted Lost Sectors and completing the summoning ritual, you can then move onto the next step. Before you do so though, we highly recommend farming some spectral pages as they convert to manifested pages for every Headless One you kill. These pages can then be spent at the Book of the Forgotten for new loot. There are three different Haunted Lost Sectors in this playlist; all of them work in roughly the same way: using summoning circles to bring forth a Headless One that you need to kill.

Keep doing this until the five-minute time limit expires, and a boss appears that you need to defeat. Each boss has a protective shield, so summon more Headless Ones to get pumpkin bombs to throw at the bosses to lower their immunity shields. Completing these Haunted Lost Sectors can earn you Festival of the Lost weapons, including some brand new ones for this year.

That’s everything you need to know about the Haunted Lost Sectors playlist in Destiny 2. After you’ve unlocked all of the rewards, you can switch your attention to discovering what the Destiny 2 Nightfall weapons and Destiny 2 Timelost weapons are for this week.