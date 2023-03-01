Destiny 2 Lightfall Headlong puzzle solution and mission guide

The Destiny 2 Lightfall Headlong puzzle is giving some Guardians trouble – if you’re struggling with the solution, you’re not alone. We’ve been there too, but it’s not as tricky as it seems, and in this guide we’ll show you exactly how to solve it.

If you’re familiar with Destiny 2 puzzles, this one will be a piece of cake. But with the Destiny 2 player count on Steam reaching an all-time high upon the Lightfall release, you may be one of many New Lights inspired to fully commit to one of the best free PC games available. If so, you may be less familiar with how to solve the game’s numerous puzzles, many of which you’ll encounter in The Root of Nightmares, the Destiny 2 Lightfall raid. Here’s how you can solve the Headlong puzzle that launched with Lightfall and Destiny 2 season 20.

How to solve the Destiny 2 Headlong mission puzzle

You’ll encounter the Headlong puzzle in Liming Harbour in Neomuna, near a Lost Sector. The puzzle starts with a locked Vex gate. First, you’ll kill a Vex minotaur and some Goblins, only to see four Harpies spawn, some of which are glowing. Your impulse will be to kill the harpies, but this is part of the puzzle. The glowing Harpies are called Cation Harpies, while the non-glowing ones are called Anion Harpies.

Hold off on shooting them and look at the crystals above the gate, some of which are also glowing. This indicates the order in which you must defeat the Harpies to open the gate. While they don’t correspond to specific Harpies, you do need to know that if you see a glowing crystal to the far left followed by a non-glowing crystal and then another glowing crystal, you need first to defeat a glowing Harpy and then a non-glowing one, then defeat another glowing one. Follow this pattern from left to right, but note that you must wait for the crystal to register that you have defeated the corresponding Harpy. So, don’t shoot the enemies too quickly in succession, or you may need to start over again. If you do it correctly, you will then be able to move past the barrier.

As you progress through the mission, you’ll reencounter the same mechanic. You’ll complete it just as you completed the first one, reading the crystals from left to right and then defeating the corresponding Harpies accordingly.

You’ll then encounter a similar puzzle a third time, though this one is slightly different. This one will have the glowing Cation Harpies, the non-glowing Anion Harpies, and some good, old-fashioned regular Harpies. However, the puzzle structure is functionally the same — you follow the puzzle pattern while simultaneously avoiding the regular Harpies.

That’s everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 Headlong puzzle. We have a guide for Destiny 2 Downfall if you find yourself stuck on that in one of the best multiplayer games on PC you can find.

Image credit courtesy of YouTuber Esoterickk.