Destiny 2 has a wild "infinite damage" bug, but Bungie isn't rushing to fix it

With Destiny 2's final update having dropped on June 9, there's a real 'last day of school' vibe around Bungie right now. That's going to work out really well for us, because even though a new bug that lets players deal infinite damage has been discovered, Bungie's encouraging us to enjoy it before it fixes it.

Destiny 2's run came to an end with the Monument of Triumph update, a final patch created not only to give players one last content drop, but to celebrate the game and those who played it. It also managed to temped lapsed fans back, and even though Bungie has no plans to continue the franchise at this time, it really does feel like a fond farewell to the popular FPS game.

Despite the fact that Bungie is no longer adding content to Destiny 2, it still intends to maintain the game, at least for the time being. That was confirmed on June 16, when the developer announced that it has plans to fix the "infinite damage" glitch, although not before we all get to have some fun.

The "infinite damage" glitch is as simple as it sounds. Destiny 2 players discovered a new bug that lets you have multiple of the same seasonal Artifact mods active at the same time. Stacking these all up makes you incredibly powerful, able to deal out eye-watering amounts of damage in an extremely short space of time.

The combinations can be so powerful that you can literally one-shot bosses, so once it was discovered, most people thought Bungie would be quick to step in.

Surprisingly, this isn't the case. Bungie says it is working on a fix, but until then, it's happy for players to exploit and have fun with it. There has been one modification, though, with the developer disabling Artifacts in the Crucible and Gambit PVP modes so that regular players don't face the wrath of what people are calling "The Stackening."

"We've been seeing some interesting videos where Guardians are doing near infinite damage to bosses thanks in part to unintended Artifact perk stacking," a post from Bungie on X reads. "Quite hilarious to watch, to be honest! While we're planning a fix, we think this is a bit fun. Go ahead. Get out there, beat up on Atheon. Destroy some bosses. Do your thing… Have some fun. Be Brave."

So there you have it. Start stacking seasonal Artifacts and go nuts on any boss you please. You literally have permission from Bungie to do it! Be quick about it, though, because the team behind Destiny 2 says a fix will likely come next week, so the days of infinite damage won't last forever.

While this is fun from the developers at Bungie, the fact that Destiny 2 will no longer receive new content does mean big changes are coming at the company. New reports suggest that 50% of the workforce could lose their jobs this summer, with both permanent staff and contractors facing layoffs.