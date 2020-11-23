Destiny 2 Lament Exotic – Lost Lament quest guide

Want to know how to get the Lament Exotic sword in Destiny 2? Now that the Beyond Light update is here, and the Deep Stone Crypt raid has been completed, there are three new Destiny 2 Beyond Light Exotics available to obtain – the Eyes of Tomorrow, the Cloudstrike, and the Lament.

The Lament is one of the three you don’t need to beat the raid to obtain, though there’s a series of missions you must complete. There’s a list of steps below, but it mostly involves slicing your way through Vex on Europa in order to prove you’re worthy of wielding a giant chainsaw-sword. Chainsword? Either way, it’s more than worth the hour-or so it takes to progress through the quests to get your hands on the Lament – it’s one of the best swords in the game, if not the best, thanks to its unique perks.

We’ve listed all the Lament’s perks below, for the curious – safe to say, though, this thing’s a beast. Before you read on, take note: there will be Destiny 2 spoilers ahead – don’t say we didn’t warn you. Without further ado, then – here are all the steps you’ll need to take in order to obtain the Lament Exotic Sword.

How to get the Lament Exotic in Destiny 2

Obtain the ‘Lost Lament’ quest from Banshee in the Tower.

Locate and scan 3 dead Exos on Europa. The YouTube video above from DPJ shows the locations of three Exos which are relatively easy to get to, so you don’t have to wander around in the snow for too long.

Locate the Giant Exo hidden in the Exo facility.

Prove yourself to the Clovis AI by using Swords against the Vex across Europa. You must defeat 100 Vex with Swords, and deliver 20 Minotaur, Hydra, or Cyclops final blows to demonstrate that you’re worthy of wielding the Lament. To get this done, DPJ recommends you head to the Perdition Lost Sector – even better, if the Public Event is in the Asterion Abyss, you’ll be able to complete this stage relatively easily.

Next, you must complete the listed quests from Commanda Zavala and Variks – ‘Reclaiming Europa’, ‘Empire’s Fall’, and ‘The Dark Priestess’.

Now you must prove yourself further by completing an Exo Challenge. This can be found in Bray Exoscience – it’s the quest ‘Old Secrets, New Challenges’, and can be obtained from Variks.

The next step is to defeat Vex with finishers. Time to go and kill 60 more Vex.

You must now obtain the pieces of the blade from ‘The Glassway’ strike. Wondering where to find the Lament blade pieces? They can be obtained by killing one of the powerful enemies at the end of ‘The Glassway’ strike.

They can be obtained by strike. You’ll then head back to Banshee-44, who will give you the Broken Blade.

Now, you must search Eventide Ruins for an abandoned bunker and explore inside. You must defeat the boss in the Bunker E15 Lost Sector and then open the chest.

Finally, you must complete the mission ‘Reforging the Past’ to stop the Clovis AI from being destroyed.

Once you’re done, return to Banshee-44 to receive your shiny new Lament Exotic sword.

Destiny 2 Lament Exotic perks

Banshee’s Wail – Revving the blade increases damage, shield bypass, and adds shield piercing to all attacks. You gain stacks when dealing damage with revved attacks, and additional stacks increase the damage and damage resistance of heavy attacks.

– Revving the blade increases damage, shield bypass, and adds shield piercing to all attacks. You gain stacks when dealing damage with revved attacks, and additional stacks increase the damage and damage resistance of heavy attacks. Jagged Edge – Increased damage at the cost of sword ammo.

– Increased damage at the cost of sword ammo. Enduring Guard – Sword Guard has maximised efficiency and high endurance, but low resistance.

– Sword Guard has maximised efficiency and high endurance, but low resistance. Tireless Blade – Sword ammo granted for every other powered sword kill.

– Sword ammo granted for every other powered sword kill. Revved Consumption – Damaging a combatant heals the wielder.

That’s everything you need to know about the Lament – if you’re on the lookout for more Destiny 2 guides, take a look at our Destiny 2 Entropic Shards guide, or where to find Destiny 2 Perdition.