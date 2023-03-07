How to get Destiny 2 Leviathan’s Breath exotic bow

Want to get your hands on Destiny 2’s Leviathan’s Breath Exotic bow? Bungie has launched another new Exotic quest so this top-tier weapon is the current talk of the tower.

The bow itself comes with the Big-Game Hunter intrinsic perk which allows you to stagger unshielded enemies in the free PC game. The Exotic weapon also comes with the Leviathan’s Sigh perk, which means that when the bow is fully drawn, the bolt creates a large concussive blast that knocks enemies back. As we take a peak at Leviathan’s Breath in the armoury, we also know that it’ll take up your heavy ammo slot.

How to get Destiny 2 Leviathan’s Breath

First things first, to pick up this quest we’ll need to go and speak to Banshee in the Tower. No tricks here, the vendor can be found on your right as you spawn in – where he always is.

The Back Way

“Banshee-44 wants to give you a weapon stored in his workshop, but he didn’t specify how to get in. Locate the hidden entrance to Banshee’s workshop and find the weapon.”

First up, we need to find Banshee’s hidden armoury, which is in the Tower. Head left from your spawn to the Hanger area down the stairs. Once there, head to the Future War Cult building to your left and climb on top of it. Take a look around and you’ll see a platform without a safety railing – looks inviting, jump on up. Creep through the vents until you reach the old Postmaster’s room. We’re not here for long, and we’ll be using the shelves to get back into the vents. Eventually you’ll come to a mini-jumping puzzle in a cylindrical room, and then after that you’ll come to Banshee’s hidden workshop. Sadly, though, the case that holds Levithan’s Breath is locked.

Where Are the Keys, Sir

“You found a Bow in a display case in a room that’s got to be Banshee’s workshop. Problem is, the case is locked. Return to Banshee to complain. (Politely, of course.)”

This one is a doddle, just go and speak to Banshee. If you don’t want to bother backtracking, just use your ghost and return to the Tower’s spawn point.

Intro to Safecracking 101

“You need a rotating keycode to access the Bow in Banshee’s workshop, but the original has been lost. You’ll have to generate a new code following the same steps that Banshee did. First on Banshee’s list is to get out into the field to seed a key generator with combat data. Seed data for a new keycode by completing Gambit matches or Vanguard strikes. Gambit Prime matches and Nightfall strikes grant the most efficient progress.”

All this step requires you to do is complete Gambit matches or strikes. If you’d like to speed up the process you can do Gambit Prime matches or Nightfall strikes. If you’re feeling especially daring, you can do Legend Nightfall: The Ordeal Strikes – do it at level 950 and you’ll only need to do two to complete this quest.

Advanced Safecracking 201

“The key generator is seeded with viable combat data, and it can now output keycodes… but to constrain the possible set of generated codes, Ghost says you’ll need to provide the generator with some more targeted data. Literally. Use a Bow to land precision final blows against Vex or Cabal.”

This one will test your aim a tad. Don’t worry, though, as getting headshots with a bow isn’t too hard so long as you charge your shot all the way up. A typically good farming spot for Cabal kills is the start of the Leviathan raid. Simply load in, kill the Cabal in front of you, and repeat.

Economics of War

“The key generator needs just a little more data before you’re ready to return to Banshee for final authentication. To further limit the possible codes the generator can create, you’ll have to recreate the conditions under which Banshee programmed the first codes: fighting Red Legion forces during the Red War. Complete an epic reprise of strike “The Arms Dealer” in the European Dead Zone on Earth.”

This wouldn’t be a Destiny 2 Exotic quest if we didn’t have some remastered strike to do. Light level aside, these are typically quite straightforward to do, so we’ll leave you to it.

And there you have it, the Destiny 2 Leviathan’s Breath quest steps. Once you complete the last step, simply speak to Banshee, and then head back to his workshop to get the bow out of its case. Time will tell if it can stand toe-to-toe with the best Destiny 2 Exotics, but we’re already off to a fine start with the Deathbringer Exotic rocket launcher. Once you’re armed with the best gear, you ought to think about giving the Destiny 2 Garden of Salvation raid a shot.