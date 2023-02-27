Here’s the best deal to buy Destiny 2 Lightfall on PC, but act fast

The Destiny 2 Lightfall release date is right around the corner, and the free game’s next expansion will cost you a pretty penny if you haven’t already picked it up. If you’re still on the fence though, we’ve found one of the best Destiny 2 Lightfall cheap PC deals on the internet, but you’ll need to act fast if you want it.

While our Destiny 2 classes breakdown can tell you everything you need to know about the new subclasses coming in Lightfall, getting the expansion cheap is a different story. Getting Destiny 2 Lightfall at full price will set you back $49.99 USD / £39.99, but we know where you can get it quite a bit cheaper.

Fanatical is selling Destiny 2 Lightfall Steam codes at a 15% discount, putting the expansion down to $42.49 USD / £33.99. If you want to get in on this deal you’ll need to decide fairly quickly though as it expires on February 27, 2023 at midnight PST, or 3am EST / 8am GMT / 7pm AEDT on February 28. That means you have less than 24 hours, as of publication, to get in on the deal.

The Destiny 2 The Witch Queen DLC is also part of a massive Steam sale until next month, so get that cheap if you missed it.

You can also expect the Destiny 2 server status to go offline for 24 hours ahead of Lightfall’s release, and we’ll have all the information you’ll need about that updated as we know more. On top of that, we’ll be finding the best Destiny 2 builds for the Crucible and Raids as soon as Lightfall drops too, alongside a look at the best Destiny 2 exotics as well.

Lightfall is the beginning of the end of the current Destiny 2 storyline according to Bungie, with plenty of burning questions set to be addressed, and more undoubtedly sprouting up as you play through Lightfall. The live-service FPS game still has a lot of gas in the tank though; so don’t worry.

In the meantime, we’ve got the current Destiny 2 Xur location for you alongside his current inventory to help you decide if you should pay him a visit, or you can check out our breakdown of the best Destiny 2 PvP weapons currently available, which is sure to change with Lightfall.