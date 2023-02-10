Destiny 2 Lightfall Content Vault reveals everything leaving in year 6

With the Destiny Lightfall expansion just weeks away now, Bungie has announced the Destiny 2 year 6 Content Vault, revealing everything leaving in season 20 of its space FPS game. In an attempt to keep activities busy and prevent overloading players with too many active destinations at once, Bungie cycles certain older destinations and content out of Destiny 2 each year, though emphasises that these can always return in future updates.

The destinations leaving when Lightfall and Destiny 2 season 20 release are the H.E.L.M. wings for the Crown of Sorrow and Rasputin Exo Frame, the Psisorium, the Warmind Launch Facility, the Derelict Leviathan, and the Eliksni Quarter of the Last City. Of these, I’m most sad to see the Eliksni Quarter will no longer be accessible – fixing it up to make a home for the Fallen House of Light was a special moment, so I’m sad it’s out of mind for now. Hopefully we’ll get to see it again one day, all built-up and bustling.

The four seasonal campaigns from Destiny 2 year 5 are going away – that’s the Seasons of the Risen, the Haunted, Plunder, and the Seraph, for those of you keeping count. We’re also losing a range of activities including Nightmare Containment, Ketchcrash, and a number of expeditions and hideouts. Once the update lands on February 28, these campaigns and activities will be removed from your inventory and unavailable to access in-game, so make sure you’ve cleared up anything left over before then.

Also going away are several Exotic quests, although Bungie notes that in certain circumstances their associated Destiny 2 Exotics may continue to be earnable in-game via other means. Associated items, quests, and currencies will all be removed from player inventories as well – however, destination materials will simply become unusable and must instead be manually discarded from players’ inventories.

Destiny Content Vault Year 6 – everything leaving in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Here’s the full list of everything leaving when Destiny 2 Lightfall arrives and season 20 begins on February 28, 2023:

Destinations

H.E.L.M. Wing for the Crown of Sorrow

H.E.L.M. Wing for the Rasputin Exo Frame

Psisorium

Warmind Launch Facility

Derelict Leviathan

Last City: Eliksni Quarter

Campaigns and Seasonal Narratives

Season of the Risen

Season of the Haunted

Season of Plunder

Season of the Seraph

Activities

Nightmare Containment

Ketchcrash

Expeditions

Hideouts: The Brute, The Sharpshooter, The Blademasters, The Beast Tamer, The Bully, The Coward, The Scrapworker, The Lucent Brood

Sever Missions: Shame, Reconciliation, Grief, Forgiveness, Rage, Resolve

Vox Obscura

Operation: Seraph’s Shield

Operation Missions: Operation Diocles, Operation Archimedes, Operation Son of Saturn, Operation Sancus

Exotic Quests

Quest Reward

High Alert: Anomaly Detected – Trauermarsch Sparrow

Kill The Messenger – Dead Messenger

The Hidden Shape – Revision Zero

Activity Reward

Vox Obscura – Ivory Empress Sparrow

Completion Drop

Reach rank 16 Star Chart and complete all Cryptic Quatrains quests – Charge of Light Sparrow

A Rising Tide – Swashbuckler Shell

Triumph Reward

Applied Psychotronics – Sovereign Order Ship

Code Breaker – Coalition Shell

#1 Fan – Eidolon Shell

With Full Sails – Generation’s Shadow Ship

Severance – Tymbal Lucidae Ship

Rebuilding Rasputin – Warsat Shell

Vendors

Spider (Eliksni Quarter)

Crown of Sorrow (H.E.L.M.)

Star Chart (H.E.L.M.)

Exo Frame (H.E.L.M.)

Items being deprecated at the start of Destiny 2 year 6

These are all the items, quests, and currencies that will be automatically removed from player inventories when year six begins on February 28, 2023:

All bounties, missions, and quests from the Season of the Risen, Season of the Haunted, Season of Plunder, and Season of the Seraph

All Ritual and Pinnacle weapon quests and ornaments (the gear will become available in the Monument to Lost Lights Exotic archive)

Psychogenic Intel

Risen Umbral Energy

Insight

Synaptic Spear

Nightmare Harvester

Vestiges of Dread

Figments of Darkness

Opulent Umbral Energy

Opulent Keys

Captain’s Atlas

Small, Medium, and Large Treasure Beacons

Treasure Maps

Crude Cipher

Crude Cipher Fragment

Map Fragments

Repute

Plundered Umbral Energy

Treasure Coordinates

Seraph Cipher

Exo Frame Module

Seraph Key Codes

Resonance Amp

Resonate Stems

Seraphic Umbral Energy

Destination Materials (These will be deprecated and must be manually discarded from player’s inventories)

Lightfall is set to introduce the new Destiny 2 Strand subclass, which promises to be an exciting shake-up to all three of the Destiny 2 classes.