Destiny 2 Lightfall launch issues loom despite record Steam count

Destiny 2 Lightfall launch issues are looming, but that hasn’t kept the Destiny 2 player count from reaching its all-time Steam peak regardless of the issues keeping some players from enjoying day one content in the FPS game‘s newest DLC.

Today marks Destiny 2‘s highly-anticipated annual release and the launch of Destiny 2 season 20, the Season of Defiance. So far, more than 316,000 Guardians have tuned in to play, even in light of several reported issues. Fortunately, Destiny 2 players are no strangers to problems at launch, as annual releases typically lead to server overload issues and glitches. Although there appears to have been some Destiny 2 server throttling around the initial launch, it appears most players who have purchased the Lighfall expansion can now successfully load into the FPS game.

The highly-anticipated release acts as the penultimate season in the showdown of the Light versus Darkness story within the Destiny universe. So, it’s no wonder players are so eager to play that the game has surpassed its all-time peak player count on Steam. The launch also officially introduces the Destiny 2 Strand subclass, which Bungie has been teasing in promotional materials since the beginning of Destiny 2 season 18.

With so many Guardians working their way through the Lightfall campaign and exploring the game’s new systems, such as Destiny 2 Guardian Ranks and loadouts, there are bound to be some issues. The official Bungie Help Twitter account noted a number of reported occurrences, which include the following:

Solo Legendary Lost Sectors Guardian Rank objective can be completed with Master and Legendary Lost Sectors.

Players starting at Guardian Rank 6 will not earn Vanguard Lore Books 1 to 6 and only receive Vanguard Lore Book 7.

The Guardian Ranks seasonal reset text needs to be corrected. Guardian Ranks 7 through 11 are advance ranks. Those at these ranks will reset to rank six at the season’s end.

“Ascendant Scepter Mods” Triumph from Season of Defiance is impossible to complete.

If the player equips Strand shackle grenade, Swarmers Warlock Exotic Legs do not create Threadlings when a Tangle is thrown.

Shielded Foes modifier shows a placeholder icon.

Quicksilver Storm Exotic auto rifle and Touch of Malice Exotic scout rifle have lost 40% damage increase against red bar enemies.

Still, granted the game’s number of concurrent players, the Lightfall launch is a huge success. Players report enjoying the new grappling hook features, the highly-teased Neptunian city of Neomuna, and the use of Strand. However, if you’re having trouble launching Destiny 2 or are waiting to pull the trigger on the DLC, check out some of the other best space games on PC in the meantime.