Destiny 2 Lightfall raid race to grant Twitch viewers two free emblems

A Destiny 2 tradition, the World’s First raid races put the FPS game‘s most dedicated and elite players in fireteams of six to see which will be the first in the world to collectively solve puzzles, eliminate bosses, and complete challenging raid objectives. Without any walkthroughs or guides, these races can sometimes take all day, granting players the opportunity to take only infrequent breaks as they make their way through. Turns out you’ll be rewarded for tuning in on Destiny 2 Lightfall raid release day, though, as there’s some Twitch drops up for grabs for avid fans.

The World’s First raid races typically attract large viewer counts, as even viewers who have never played Destiny 2 find themselves rooting for different teams in the race to become the first to complete the raid. Players can tune into Twitch to receive these rewards starting on March 10 at the Destiny 2 daily reset time of 9am PST / noon EST / 5pm GMT.

The only requirements to collect the emblems are that players must connect their Bungie accounts to Twitch to earn the rewards and must watch for two hours. For the Particle Acceleration emblem, viewers can watch any participating content creator play through the raid while in contest mode, which will last 48 hours from the raid’s initial launch. For the Dim Italics emblem, players must watch the raid race on Twitch Rivals for two hours while it’s live.

In addition to the emblems, Bungie released a trailer showcasing the World’s First event.

Destiny 2 raids are notoriously difficult endeavours. However, the stakes are particularly high this time, as it’s an entirely new raid that will likely also introduce all-new puzzles and mechanics. By comparison, the last raid introduced in the game, the Destiny 2 King’s Fall raid, is a remake of the original Destiny raid of the same name.

Players also suspect that this raid will answer some questions about the Veil’s significance and its role in the multiplayer game‘s lore. However, Bungie has released only a few details about the raid, so it’s too early to know what it will entail.

“Ferried from an unknown time and place, a haunting presence has been detected. We must now confront the ancient threat growing at our doorstep,” the description on the official Lightfall website reads.

Players who complete the raid within a set timeframe can also earn the opportunity to purchase a raid jacket, which features a colourful interior.

The Destiny 2 clan to defeat is Clan Elysium, which has won three World’s First races for Destiny 2 Vault of Glass, King’s Fall, and Vow of the Disciple, and placed second for Deep Stone Crypt.

The raid is just another major activity included in Destiny 2 season 20. If the raid isn’t quite your speed, at least check out our Destiny 2 Final Warning exotic Strand sidearm quest guide to get your hands on a powerful weapon to help you defeat enemies throughout Neomuna.