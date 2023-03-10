Destiny 2 Lightfall’s Veil to be explained in Season of the Deep quest

The Destiny 2 Lightfall Veil’s significance has left players scratching their heads, to the extent that even leading content creators such as Byf have weighed in on the campaign’s disjointed narrative flow that forces players to chase something they don’t understand. But, apparently responding to player complaints that the lack of coherency produced a mediocre Lightfall campaign experience in the FPS game, Bungie discloses that players will get answers about the Veil’s significance come Destiny 2 season 21, titled Season of the Deep.

In a recent post from the game development studio’s This Week at Bungie blog series, blog post author Sam shares that a forthcoming Season of the Deep quest will allow players to explore Neomuna while teaching them about “the nature of the Veil through Osiris’s research.” The quest will also share some “newly uncovered” Ishtar Collective data and will be available to all Destiny 2 Lightfall owners, meaning players will not need to pay for a season pass to play through it and earn its rewards.

Further, the quest will award players with three new Strand Aspects (one per class), which are as follows:

Titan: Flechette Storm

Hunter: Threaded Specter

Warlock: The Wanderer

Additionally, the quest will grant players a new Legendary weapon. It appears to be a hand cannon, although Bungie has not revealed any details regarding the gun beyond its concept art.

While Bungie has not expressly stated such, it appears the decision to reveal information regarding the forthcoming quest line is to appease players who expressed frustration as to unanswered questions regarding the significance of the Veil. Even Byf, whom the Destiny 2 community refers to as the game’s “Lore Daddy,” released a video in which he shared his frustration that even he did not understand the significance of the Veil.

The question is now whether it will be too little, too late for Destiny 2’s dedicated fanbase as Bungie seeks to wrap up the loose threads of this disjoined storyline. Check out our Destiny 2 Lightfall review in progress to see our take. Campaign storyline aside, there’s still plenty to discover in Neomuna and Destiny 2 season 20 in the multiplayer game, so be sure to check out our Destiny 2 Lightfall exotics list to see what goodies you can earn right now.