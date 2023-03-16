Destiny 2 Lost Sector Exotic drops raised at Legend, Master difficulty

Destiny 2 Lost Sectors now have increased drop rates for solo players at Legendary and Master difficulties, according to hotfix patch notes posted by Bungie earlier today. The increase in Destiny 2 Legendary Lost Sector and Master Lost Sector drops came after a four-hour outage during which Bungie also fixed a bug in the FPS game that made some Guardians and their weapons in Destiny 2 turn invisible.

The change in Destiny 2 Lost Sector drop rates comes amid complaints that such activities currently recommend an 1830 Power level for Legendary Lost Sectors and an 1840 Power level for Master Lost Sectors. From a relative perspective, this makes them notably more difficult than in previous iterations. The seasonal Power cap is 1850, granting players a maximum advantage of only ten above their enemies on Master difficulty. As a result, some players are saying they are not worth completing because they offer minimal rewards with only a slight chance for an Exotic piece of gear.

For those unfamiliar with how Legendary Lost Sectors work, they are opportunities for players to potentially gain Exotic pieces of armour they don’t already have or higher-stat versions of armour pieces they do have. The game’s Legendary and Master Lost Sector changes daily with the game’s daily reset and the armour rewards cycle between Exotic head, arms, chest, legs, and class armour.

However, with the introduction of Lightfall, players have suggested the increased difficulty of Lost Sectors didn’t warrant the paltry rewards and the low chance of potentially getting an Exotic.

It seems that Bungie’s decision to increase the drop rates was in response to this criticism. All of this comes on the tail of issues regarding Destiny 2 Lightfall difficulty. While Vanguard Ops playlist activities and patrols on Neomuna bear increased difficulty relative to their comparable predecessors, activities such as the Contest Mode Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid seem to be much easier.

Fortunately, the changes in drop rates show Bungie is at least listening to player feedback regarding issues such as rewards incentives for higher-difficulty activities. However, given that Bungie hasn’t revealed how much the drop rate has increased, there’s little way for players to know if it renders these Lost Sectors worth their time without significant trial and error.

And, while the Lost Sector Exotics may remain difficult to come by, there are still plenty of Exotics on the Destiny 2 Lightfall Exotics list they can seek to chase, such as the Destiny 2 Vexcalibur Exotic glaive or the Destiny 2 Final Warning Exotic Strand sidearm, which some of the multiplayer game‘s prominent players say one of the best sidearms in the game.