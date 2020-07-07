Halo composer says Bungie fired him for fighting Activision over control of Destiny

Marty O’Donnell, the Bungie veteran and the composer and sound designer for games including Myth and Halo, says he was let go from the studio in 2014 after fighting back against Activision to maintain control of Destiny. A new interview with O’Donnell paints a substantially different picture about Bungie’s split with Activision in early 2019, and suggests that Activision was never as hands-off with the property as official statements have claimed.

Speaking to YouTuber HiddenXperia, O’Donnell covers a broad spectrum of topics that range from his personal favourite games to launching an independent studio. But the meaty bits concern O’Donnell’s time on Bungie’s seven-member board of directors, the decision to work with Activision, and O’Donnell eventually being let go from Bungie in 2014 – or as he put it on Twitter at the time, “terminated without cause“.

In the interview, O’Donnell accepts responsibility for his role in signing the deal with Activision initially. “Because I was in leadership, and I was on the board of directors when we went with Activision, if there’s any blame for going to Activision, I’m part of it,” O’Donnell says. “We knew it was a risk, right from the get-go. And then it turned out to be exactly as bad as we thought it was going to be.”

O’Donnell says the official Bungie position on the split-up with Activision has been mostly “BS” and “scripted.”

“The reason why we went with Activision was not just the money, but it was because as part of the contract, they [Activision] didn’t own the IP,” O’Donnell explains. “Now remember, Microsoft owns the Halo IP, and we wanted to make sure whoever we were going to work with next would not own the IP, we would own the IP. That was a non-negotiable for me, personally.”

Activision agreed to this clause, O’Donnell says, unlike any of the “other big players” including Microsoft that Bungie approached at the time.

“Here’s the spicy part,” O’Donnell continues. “Activision not only didn’t have the legal right to mess with the IP, but the only way they would be prevented from messing with the IP is if all the leadership at Bungie said, ‘you can’t mess with the IP.’ And that’s not what happened, and that’s why they fired me.”

In other words, in O’Donnell’s telling, members of Bungie’s board of directors were willing to give Activision at least some control over Destiny, while O’Donnell remained firm against allowing the publisher into creative decisions, and so the rest of the board voted to oust him from his position in the company.

O’Donnell’s account contradicts earlier statements from Bungie, which told Eurogamer last year that splitting from Activision hadn’t changed much about the way Destiny is made on a day-to-day basis. “We need to dispel the notion that Activision was some prohibitive overlord that wasn’t letting us do awesome things,” Bungie communications director David ‘DeeJ’ Dague said at Gamescom in 2019. “In terms of decision making, our creative leads are still calling the shots like they always were on what they want the game to be.”

Officially, Bungie has maintained that both its working relationship and eventual breakup with Activision were nothing but amicable, but seams had emerged by the time the companies parted ways: Destiny director Luke Smith assured fans that “we are not disappointed in Forsaken” after news broke of an Activision sales call in November 2018 in which the publisher expressed concerns over the expansion’s sales figures, shortly before the companies split.

O’Donnell’s interview strongly suggests that Activision wasn’t as hands-off as Bungie’s official communications have claimed, and industry observers have long suspected that the Activision-Bungie relationship was nowhere near as rosy as it was portrayed in public-facing statements from both companies. In any event, Bungie now owns and publishes Destiny 2 on its own, Activision reported $164 million in revenue after parting ways with Bungie, and while meanwhile O’Donnell is the founder of the studio Highwire Games, which last fall launched the PlayStation VR title Golem.