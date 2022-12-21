Destiny 2 microwave room puzzle solution

If you’ve reached the Destiny 2 microwave room, and can’t seem to exit without being cooked on the outside, but still cold in the middle, we’ve got your back. The so-called microwave room is one of the more challenging feats you’ll have to perform in order to unlock an exotic pulse rifle.

In order to pass through the microwave room, you’ll have to be on your toes, and have a decent memory, as part of the puzzle is randomised for everyone in the free PC game. The aim of the microwave room is to simply pass through it, but you’ll notice extremely quickly, that one wrong move when you’re inside and you’re toast. It’s vital you know what you’re doing in order to get the Destiny 2 Revision Zero exotic, so here’s how to get through the microwave room unscathed in one of the best FPS games.

How to solve the Destiny 2 microwave room puzzle

It’s first worth noting the layout of the microwave room, and the puzzle’s aim. It is a fairly large, enclosed space, with three sets of terminals lining the walls, and a host of deadly lasers running horizontally across the room. Our aim here is to open the door opposite your starting point. To do this, we’ll need to hack three of the aforementioned terminals.

Just before you enter the microwave room, you’ll need to pick up the scanner augment at the top of the stairs. Once this is in your possession, look through the glass panel into the microwave room, and you’ll notice that three terminals are lit up – these are the three you’ll need to hack in order to get out of the room.

Head down the small set of stairs and look through the next glass panel, this will show you the specific panels you can walk across without being fried. It’s important to memorise both the terminals and the safe panels, as this information won’t be available to you once you enter the room.

After you’ve memorised both the safe passage across the microwave room, and the specific terminals you need to hack, it’s time to get to work. Stay on the path, dodge the lasers, hack the terminals, and you’ll be out of there in no time.

Now that you know how to safely solve the Destiny 2 microwave room puzzle, it’s time to unlock that Revision Zero exotic and put it to good use with our Destiny 2 season 19 guide, perhaps even putting it in the best Titan build. You could also take it for a whirl when the Iron Banner rolls around again in one of the most popular space games available.