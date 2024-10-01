Destiny and Destiny 2 have always had their ups and downs. Over the decade since the first instalment of Bungie’s post-Halo FPS series launched, the studio has worked hard to address player complaints through updates and expansions, some well received and some not. After recently facing layoffs and following the launch of its Final Shape DLC, Bungie is now preparing to overhaul various aspects of Destiny 2 even further. According to a just-aired developer livestream focused mainly on the upcoming Revenant: Act 1, we’ve learned that one of these new changes will see the game’s armor system altered once again as part of its broader Codename: Frontiers plans.

The FPS game will receive a substantial shake-up next year, with Codename: Frontiers reworking the cadence of updates and a wide variety of design elements in Destiny 2. One large aspect of this has been dubbed ‘Next Generation Armor,’ which looks to tweak how non-weapon gear is handled.

In short, Next Generation Armor is aimed at simplifying equipment in order to, per a blog post, make it “a more active, interesting part of buildcrafting.” To do so, Destiny 2 will alter armor statistics so it’s both easier to see the effects various pieces have and less fiddly to mix and match items when customizing a Guardian’s playstyle. The game will also allow for set bonuses, this choice and the stat rework meant to help encourage buildcrafting creativity.

Destiny 2’s Revenant: Act 1 comes out on Tuesday October 8, 2024. You can find a full rundown of the details shared about it by watching the video below or read more about the plans for Next Generation Armor by clicking right here.

While you’re waiting for Revenant: Act 1 to launch, you can prepare your Guardian with our looks at the top Destiny 2 builds and guide to Destiny 2 classes.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.