Destiny 2 PvP meta weapons won’t be disabled, dev says

A Bungie community manager has weighed in on Destiny 2 PvP meta weapons Arbalest and Lorentz Driver to say they will not be disabled in activities such as Crucible and Trials of Osiris, despite player complaints that the guns are too powerful for PvP activities and are ruining the experience. These two weapons have been a point of contention within the Destiny 2 community as players have shared their frustration with the FPS game‘s current PvP meta.

In response to a tweet from YouTuber CoolGuyGames asking how likely it would be that players would see Bungie disable Arbalest and Lorentz Driver from PvP only, Bungie community manager dmg04 replied to say Bungie wasn’t considering such action.

“At this time, we are not considering a PvP disable for these weapons,” dmg04’s tweet reply reads. “While we’re aware of the perceived balance issues and have some changes actively being worked on (flinch, aim assist cones), we only look to disabling pieces of gear when they’re impacted by severe bugs.”

Dmg04 continued the thread to explain that “severe” typically only applies to “game-breaking” bugs, including infinite damage, progression blockers, friendly damage, and so on. He also suggested that the Bungie team hopes to offer more information on future tuning within the next few weeks and to stay tuned for updates.

This means Destiny 2 players concerned about the state of PvP should keep tabs on any upcoming posts in Bungie’s “This Week at Bungie,” or TWAB, series. TWABs often contain important information about in-game testing, development issues, upcoming fixes, and other aspects of Bungie games that might be helpful to players.

The Arbalest and Lorenz Driver PvP meta is a hot topic of discourse among the Destiny 2 community, sparking memes and even becoming the subject of a video by Forbes contributor Paul Tassi. Players consider these weapons overpowered because they’re incredibly strong and easy for most players to use.

Arbalest is an Exotic linear fusion rifle that uses kinetic ammo that causes serious damage to enemy shields and makes them more vulnerable to kinetic ammo once the shield breaks. Lorentz Driver is an Exotic linear fusion rifle that uses energy ammo and an automatic targeting system that causes damage boosts and also causes an implosion that damages nearby enemies. Neither requires heavy ammo, which is more challenging to get in Destiny 2 PvP than other types of ammo, meaning players can use these two weapons much more frequently and consistently than heavy weapons that cause similar damage.

Fully disabling these weapons in PvP could inadvertently impact other aspects of the game. For example, the Lorentz Driver catalyst requires the weapon’s use in PvP to complete the quest. Therefore, should the Bungie team ever decide to disable the gun in PvP, it would also have to adjust the catalyst questline, which could upset players actively pursuing the item.

For the best chances of success in Destiny 2 PvP, you’ll want to check out our guides to the best Destiny 2 Hunter builds, the best Destiny 2 Titan builds and the best Destiny 2 Warlock builds, which contain our picks for the game’s top PvP and PvE builds.