Destiny 2 Quicksilver Storm, Touch of Malice fixes are finally coming

The Destiny 2 Quicksilver Storm and Touch of Malice Exotic weapons are finally getting fixed in the popular FPS game. According to a Tweet from Bungie’s Destiny2Team Twitter account, those changes are coming with this week’s Destiny 2 patch.

“In this week’s upcoming patch, we have a fix planned to correct an issue that was causing Touch of Malice and Quicksilver Storm to deal less damage than intended to minor enemies,” the tweet dated March 27 says. “Red bars will once again live in fear of these Exotics, as nature intended.”

Quicksilver Storm, a weapon reward available for people who pre-ordered Lightfall, has been bugged since the expansion’s launch in late February. The Touch of Malice is a raid exotic from the Destiny 2 King’s Fall loot table, so the damage issues are particularly frustrating to players because it can be challenging to get.

While it’s not entirely clear what issue was causing these weapons to do less damage than intended, Bungie’s tweet implies both will now do more damage to red bar enemies, or low-tier, enemies. This is a welcome update to the multiplayer game because many Guardians have been frustrated with their lack of utility.

Even when bugged, many players say the Quicksilver Storm remains one of their favourite weapons in the game. Bungie announced it was aware of the gun’s damage issues on Lightfall’s launch day, leading many to wonder why it took so long for the team to initiate a fix. However, in a recent Reddit post, Bungie acknowledged the weapon was taking longer than intended and was “complicated” to fix.

The Touch of Malice has been of less concern due to the fact that relatively few players have the weapon. It will be interesting to see whether the changes impact its utility and make it a more viable Destiny 2 weapon.

While the Destiny 2 team didn’t say exactly when players can expect the patch, it will likely roll out with today’s weekly reset. In the meantime, Guardians can check out the rest of the exotics from our Destiny 2 Lightfall Exotics list to ensure they’re taking advantage of all the new unique weapons the expansion has to offer.