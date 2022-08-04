Destiny 2 Season 18 Iron Banner will add ‘Eruption’ killstreaks

After experimenting with the resurrected Rift mode from the original Destiny this season, Destiny 2’s Iron Banner will be switching to Clash, but with an impactful change. The plan now is to add a new system called Eruption to the multiplayer game mode, which ramps up the tension and power for each kill in an unbroken streak.

In the latest This Week At Bungie post, principal designer Alan Blaine explains that Eruption will arrive in Season 18 to highlight kill streaks in Destiny 2 PvP. The new mode is essentially Clash, but with a new mechanic that charges Guardians up with energy when they take out a series of opponents without dying.

Normally, kills in Eruption – just like Clash – are worth one point. You’ll also receive a ‘normal’ amount of energy for downing an opponent. However, if a Guardian takes out a second opponent without dying, they’ll become ‘surging.’ While surging, Guardians will glow lightly, and kills will begin generating 10% super energy, as well as 20% grenade, melee, and class ability energy. When a Guardian is surging, they’ll earn three points for each kill.

Once a Guardian hits five kills in a row, they become ‘primed.’ These players will begin glowing more brightly, and their whole team goes ‘on the hunt.’ This status means everyone on the team gains 5% super and 10% grenade, melee, and class energy, while the primed Guardian gains 12% super and 5% grenade, melee, and class energy.

There’s a tradeoff, however. Primed Guardians also have a 15-second timer on them, and if that hits zero, they’ll erupt, instantly dying and resetting their streak. You can reset the timer to 15 by getting another kill, but while primed, you’re also marked – everyone on the other team can see where you are, and they’ll all be gunning for you, since you’ll be worth three points if taken out.

Blaine says Bungie has taken some lessons from the rollout of Rift in Iron Banner this season, and so Eruption will initially be available in the low-pressure environment of Crucible Labs prior to rolling out onto the Iron Banner main event stage.

Rift, in the meantime, will shift to a regular Crucible rotator, and will be available in weeks 1, 8, and 14, as well as in private matches. As of the beginning of Season 18, Rift will also feature “more standard” rules for overtime.