The new Destiny 2 season is called Season of Plunder and it starts now

The new Destiny 2 season is officially Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, and the content in Bungie’s FPS game runs from August 23 (that’s now) until December 6. Destiny 2 Season of Plunder is adding a cache of new activities, pirates, and the option to turn yourself into a cannonball to raid and damage your enemy’s vessels.

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder kicks off with Eramus breaking free from prison, gathering a gaggle of Cabal and pirates, and setting sail across the galaxy to hunt down relics and treasures. Why is a mystery meant for you to uncover, but suffice to say, the relics have ties to the Darkness, so whatever Eramus wants, it can’t be good.

You’ll gradually build a crew of your own as you aim to take on Eramus, assembling a group of degenerates and ne’er-do-wells to pilot your own personal catch so you can, as Bungie put it, “do cool pirate stuff.”

Some of that cool pirate stuff includes the new six-player activity Catch Crash. Here, you raid other ships and use special devices to weaponize yourself, launching you and your teammates into rival catches to seriously mess up their day.

Expeditions are another activity, where you must guide and protect a massive drill as it digs for buried treasure. Expect plenty of pirate and Cabal waves to try and stop you.

Finally is the Pirate Hideout event, which tasks you with finding… well, pirate hideouts, using pieces of maps you find and assemble to track down relics before Eramus can.

If you’re not quite up to speed for the new Destiny season or you’re jumping on board for the first time, Bungie is offering a starter bundle called Gift of the Thunder God with armor and an exotic weapon that helps raise your power level, presumably to the point where you can take on the new challenges without much grinding.

If you’re pottering around in Bungie’s space game ahead of Lightfall, check out our recommendations for the best Destiny 2 settings to get the optimal experience, and be sure to pick up your Destiny 2 trial rewards this week.