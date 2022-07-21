Destiny 2 showcase slated for August

Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted is in full swing, and players are currently enjoying the summer Solstice event. But seasons are always changing, and Destiny 2 Season 18 will be arriving next month – starting off with a showcase that’s going to reveal what’s next for the sci-fi MMO game.

The next Destiny 2 showcase is scheduled for August 23, which is also the end of the current season and the start of Season 18. The latest This Week at Bungie includes a quick teaser, featuring another ominous voiceover by the mysterious entity known as the Witness.

“The children of Sol cry out for salvation,” the Witness intones, as we’re treated to shots of the black pyramids, a shadow-shrouded Traveler, and Emperor Calus’ nightmare-infested Leviathan. “You promised them life, but deliver only death, as you have for so many before. Enough. Enough death. Enough life. You have no pieces left to place.”

Witness what's next. August 23, 2022 pic.twitter.com/3oO2piSJHe — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) July 21, 2022

“We’re excited to show you what’s next,” Bungie community manager Liana Ruppert writes in the TWAB. “Who knows, we may even have some surprises up that proverbial sleeve.”

With the showcase just a month away, Ruppert cautions fans that weekly updates will not be making any major announcements. There will be the usual updates on what’s going on in Destiny 2, but we won’t be hearing about new features or game-changing shifts for the next few weeks.

However, Bungie does offer one bit of insight into Season 18, which is that Tower gunsmith Banshee-44 will be offering greater reputation rewards. Starting with the next season, you’ll get double the gunsmith reputation points for completing bounties, and the amount of rep you’ll get for dismantling legendary or exotic gear is increasing from three to five.

“Overall, we want engaged players to be able to reset Banshee-44’s reputation at least once per Season,” explains Joshua Kulinski, Destiny 2’s economy feature lead. “We hope these changes make the Gunsmith reputation system feel more rewarding in Season 18.”

That’s just one more reason to head out and start bagging all the loot you can get your hands on.