Steam sale gives you Destiny 2’s best campaign for cheap

A Steam sale brings Destiny 2‘s The Witch Queen campaign to players at a massive discount this weekend, just in time for next week’s Destiny 2 Lightfall release date. For those interested in trialling the content without the commitment to purchase, you can also play through the campaign for free all weekend on Steam and Epic through scheduled Destiny 2 downtime beginning February 27 at 9am PST / 12pm ET / 5pm GMT. That gives players through Monday to complete the FPS game‘s campaign for free, just ahead of the game’s newest expansion.

Lightfall is setting up to be the biggest showdown in the history of the Destiny universe. The free weekend of DLC in the free PC game gives players access to all content in The Witch Queen Standard Edition, including the campaign on normal and Legendary difficulty, the Vox Obscura Exotic mission, and the Vow of the Disciple raid.

For players willing to grind, it’s worth it to embrace your power as a Guardian to take on Savathun, The Witch Queen to whom The Traveler mysteriously granted the power of the Light. Aided by a friendly Ghost named Fynch, the campaign takes players through Savathun’s Throne World, an otherworld filled with haunting mysteries surrounding The Witch Queen’s desire to command control of The Traveler.

Players seeking more than a taste can head to Steam to purchase The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition for 75% off for $19.99 (£17.49), discounted from $79.99 (£69.99), through February 28. The Deluxe Edition includes a few bonuses, including an Exotic SMG, a catalyst, an ornament, and an Exotic Sparrow.

The Deluxe Edition also gives players access to two Year 5 dungeons, the game’s seasonal content, story missions, and several Exotic quests, but much of that content will vanish in its current form upon the Lightfall launch. (Bungie plans to repurpose exotic missions on a rotation basis and include some Year 5 seasonal activities as strikes, but players will not be able to access these activities and play them at their leisure as they can presently.)

Those who want to fully embrace the game can purchase the Legacy Collection for the Beyond Light, Forsaken, and Shadowkeep campaigns for $19.80 (£8.24 for Beyond Light, £5.60 for Forsaken, and £6.59 for Shadowkeep) from the original price of $59.99 (£24.99 for Beyond Light, £16.99 for Forsaken, and £19.99 for Shadowkeep) for a 67% discount, also through February 28.

The Bungie 30th Anniversary pack is also on sale for 60% off via Steam at $9.99 (£8.79), discounted from $24.99 (£21.99), granting players access to a dungeon, the Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher, the Thorn armour set, and more. The 30th Anniversary pack sale ends March 9, just ahead of the Destiny 2 Lightfall raid release date.

Players interested in deeply understanding the events leading to Lightfall will benefit from playing through The Witch Queen and the seasonal story missions of the Deluxe Edition. However, a Lightfall interactive trailer helps players fill some of the gaps as to what happened in the game throughout the past year. Nonetheless, the brilliant and well-designed campaign alone is worth playing during the free weekend or owning due to the low cost, regardless of whether players choose to continue exploring the Destiny 2 universe with Lightfall.

Though The Witch Queen campaign will take several hours to complete, it’s possible as long as a player has a little extra time on their hands over the weekend and into early next week. However, players have only a few days to take advantage of these massively-discounted purchase options before Destiny 2 season 20 begins. So, get ready to gear up to take down the queen in one of the best multiplayer games on PC.